Loryma leverages fiber and protein ingredients to ramp up bakery nutrition
German ingredient specialist Loryma has introduced a range of solutions to enhance the nutritional value of pasta, pizza and other indulgent bakery products. While Lory Starch Elara — a fiber-rich wheat starch — increases fiber content in products, the wheat-based Lory Protein range further boosts protein levels.
F&B formulators can tap into the current market trends for protein-rich baked goods by using the ingredients to create products with an enhanced nutritional profile, says the company.
“As consumers are becoming more health-conscious, demand for nutritious, lower-calorie products is soaring,” says Birgit Grünloh, product manager for Baked Goods & Pasta at Loryma.
“Demand for protein-rich, baked goods is particularly strong right now, too, as revealed by Innova Market Insights. With our multifunctional ingredients, manufacturers can easily jump on the bandwagon.”
They can create “nutritionally and sensorially superior” products without altering the production process or compromising on quality, he adds.
Innova Market Insights’ first Top Ten Trends for 2024 highlights that consumers are looking for value from the ingredients in their bakery products. More than one in five consumers globally say that the bakery category is their preferred protein source, notes the market researcher.
Fulfilling fiber demands
Lory Starch Elara contains 90% fiber and is “largely indigestible” by the human body, underscores Loryma.
“By partially replacing flour or semolina, manufacturers can produce high-fiber baked goods such as muffins, toast and pizza, as well as pasta products with a lower carbohydrate content.”
The ingredient targets health-conscious consumers. Fiber contains only about 2 kcal/g compared to 4 kcal/g for carbohydrates, which lowers the overall calorie count of products.
Additionally, it allows easy integration in recipes since wheat starch is a tasteless and odorless powder with a very low water-binding capacity.
Protein enrichment
The formulations targeting nutrient enhancement include Lory Protein H11 and D11, which are part of the Lory Protein range, as well as the extruded Lory Tex Powder.
The ingredients are claimed to be “high in protein and neutral in taste,” making them suitable for protein enrichment in baked goods such as bread, pizza, biscuits and cookies, as well as pasta products.
Lory Protein D11 is an extruded, denatured wheat protein, while Lory Protein H11 is hydrolyzed and can improve the extensibility of high-gluten doughs.
Both ingredients are pH- and heat-stable, “ensuring optimum performance during production.”
A part of the Crespel & Deiters Group, Loryma recently unveiled the Lory Crumb ingredient to deliver low-fat crispy coatings amid a rise in demand for healthier and convenient food choices.
Besides baked products, the company has previously targeted alternative meat products to reduce their fat content and optimize binding and elastic texture.