Loryma eyes fat reduction in alt-meat with plant-based alternative
26 Jul 2024 --- Loryma has formulated three low-calorie, wheat-based fat replacers that are poised to offer processing and nutritional benefits to manufacturers of meat alternatives, meat products and hybrids. Norbert Klein, head of R&D at Loryma, talks to Food Ingredients First about why such plant-based fats are needed and how they can help manufacturers ensure plant-based products “keep their shape and look authentic.”
The German functional ingredient supplier’s wheat-based stabilizers, starches and clean label compounds enable manufacturers to create “melt-in-the-mouth” or stable, sliceable textures that imitate animal fats. They also improve the appearance and sensory properties of products such as “juicy” poultry sausage, vegan salami pizza and crispy plant-based chorizo.
“Fats play an important role in meat substitutes, just as they do in regular meat-based products. They add flavor and the anticipated mouthfeel and make plant-based offerings look more authentic with visible fat particles,” says Klein.
“Fat is also essential for a crispy yet juicy texture in end products. However, the nutritional content of fat is a key consideration as well. For ultimate authenticity, plant-based fats must not only mimic these qualities but also be a healthier option in meat substitutes, hybrids and meat products.”
Various modifications to wheat starch are primarily used to optimize process stability and maintain the desired texture of meat alternatives. The company’s modified wheat starch range includes Lory Starch Amber, Lory Starch Jade and Lory Starch Ruby.
Controlling texture and melting behavior
Plant-based fats do not always behave like their animal-based counterparts when it comes to production and preparation, especially when maintaining authentic texture and sensory appeal.
Loryma’s wheat solutions address these concerns with targeted fat reproduction and a low calorie content by creating emulsions that “lower total and saturated fat levels.”
“To imitate animal fat, an emulsion of vegetable fat and water is required. The modified starch Lory Starch Amber and sometimes special hydrolyzed wheat proteins enable this emulsion through their specific surface properties,” notes Klein.
“Other starches such as Lory Starch Jade and Lory Starch Solaris can stabilize the water in the emulsion and thus control the texture. It’s all about combining the ingredients according to the desired effect. It is also possible to switch to natural, additive-free starches.”
Using pure vegetable fat can also be “tricky” because it melts at higher temperatures, causing issues during production and cooking.
Loryma’s wheat-based ingredients stabilize the texture and melting behavior, so plant-based products such as burger patties can maintain their shape and visual appeal, “even on the barbecue.”
Furthermore, they ensure that plant-based sausages stick to their edible casings even after frying, as pure fat would melt during this process, destroying the adhesion. They also control viscosity at different temperatures, improving product stability.
Firm bites and visual appeal
The Lory Stab blend based on the modified wheat starch Lory Starch Amber is freeze/thaw and thermally stable and also shear-resistant. Manufacturers can use it in ready meals that require a “tender melt” after preparation, such as reheated salami pizza or pure poultry sausage that tastes juicy despite fat reduction.
Alternatively, if a visible fat content is required, such as the white components in salami or the fat edge on raw ham, then the compound of Lory Starch Jade and Lory Starch Ruby is ideally suited.
Meanwhile, Loryma’s emulsion-based stabilizing system — formulated with alginate, gluten and starch — can be used in products requiring a “pasty, creamy texture” that does not run.
“One example is chorizo sausage: if the fat contained in the sausage liquefies during the frying process, the sausage meat and casing will no longer harmonize, and the skin will either burst or be difficult to slice cleanly.” The cold-gelling compound is also low in fat, cut-resistant, elastic and does not release water.
Industrial integration
Loryma’s wheat solutions are “designed to fit smoothly into standard meat production processes,” Klein tells us.
“Usually, a high-shear mixer, like a standard cutter, is all you need. Depending on the system, additional equipment such as filling machines and brewing chambers may be used to achieve the required product consistency and stability.”
The company also advises manufacturers on their individual concepts based on functional ingredients and extensive testing.
“Our compounds and blends offer advantages not only in terms of product quality and nutritional value, but also for the efficient and targeted creation of new trend products.”
Simplifying ingredient lists
Consumer demand for plant-based, health-conscious, yet tasty convenience products continues unabated amid a growing recognition of the environmental and health impacts of high meat consumption. They also demand cleaner labels and cost-effectiveness while making food purchases.
“We are focused on developing even more natural and clean label solutions. Our goal is to simplify ingredient lists while maintaining functionality,” underscores Klein.
“Continuous innovation will drive us to create more effective blends with fewer additives, thus further advancing the field of plant-based analogs.”
Cost-wise, since emulsions reduce the amount of pure vegetable fat needed in the product, they can potentially lead to cost savings.
Meanwhile, other F&B advancements in fat replacements include algae-based cooking oils and fats and a protein-based fat substitute that slashes saturated fat by 80%.
