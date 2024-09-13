Loryma taps fat-reduced non-fry crumbs as convenience dominates snacking trends
13 Sep 2024 --- German ingredient specialist Loryma has introduced a wheat-based product that gives breaded foods a crunchy texture without adding fat or deep-frying. The Lory Crumb aims to deliver low-fat crispy coatings that meet consumers’ increasingly healthy lifestyles and convenient food choices without compromising on taste.
The product can be prepared in an oven or air fryer and lends a golden-brown finish to the end product. Applications include snacks like bitterballen or crunchy meatballs, chicken nuggets, vegetable patties and plant-based meat replacers with sweet, salty and spicy flavors.
The rise of convenience foods
Convenience remains a key driver for those who like to make quick meals when crunched for time or motivation. But even as convenience determines food trends, taste remains the top priority for 81% of consumers when purchasing easy-to-make foods.
The German Frozen Food Institute, in a study involving 1,006 participants, finds that one-third of respondents eat ready-made products at least once a week, with men, younger people and frozen food enthusiasts more likely to do so.
“The trend toward low-fat preparation of convenience foods using air fryers or ovens is on the rise, as highlighted by the latest trend report from the German Frozen Food Institute,” says Birgit Grünloh, product manager at Loryma.
Loryma’s product range is available in two granulations — medium and coarse — allowing application in different substrates. Loryma says the product provides “strong coating adhesion” in long, warm periods, making it suitable for the foodservice sector.
The non-fry crumbs complement the Lory Starch Opal, the company’s cold-swelling starch that works as a wet batter. It helps stick the crumbs to the substrate without the need for heat by forming a layer that improves crunchiness and with additional dusting, makes the texture crispier.
Loryma notes that the snacking sector will increasingly focus on delivering enjoyment with added value in the future, including products low in sugar and fat, natural and full of flavor.
Streamlining production
By eliminating the frying step, Lory Crumb can enable manufacturers to optimize resources and sustainability while keeping costs low due to reduced oil usage, energy savings and fewer cleaning requirements.
According to Loryma, manufacturers can streamline the production process while consumers can gain more value from snacks labeled with an improved Nutri-Score.
“We offer manufacturers a perfectly coordinated system solution to meet specific customer demands precisely. This expertise creates a win-win situation: consumers enjoy the highest quality and reduced fat indulgence, while manufacturers benefit from efficient and cost-saving production,” says Grünloh.
Business moves
Loryma recently expanded its Lory Bind portfolio with a wheat-based “declaration-friendly” alternative to conventional binders, such as methylcellulose, as a clean label solution for plant-based fish and meat alternatives.
The company’s earlier plant-based meat-focused innovations include its wheat-derived adhesion starch Lory Starch Saphir, which adheres to meat, fish and other plant-based alternatives by forming vapor-permeable films.