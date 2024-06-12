Loryma develops methylcellulose substitute to optimize binding and elastic texture in alt-meat
12 Jun 2024 --- German ingredient specialist Loryma has expanded its Lory Bind portfolio with a wheat-based “declaration-friendly” alternative to conventional binders such as methylcellulose, as a clean label solution for plant-based fish and meat alternatives.
“By using texturates and the new binding ingredient, manufacturers can replicate the typical structure and authentic mouthfeel of nuggets, schnitzels and salami and formulate foods with short ingredient lists,” highlights the company.
Norbert Klein, head of R&D at Loryma, explains: “This new Lory Bind variant marks another milestone in the development of clean label binders for the vegan food industry.”
“This solution not only aligns with consumer expectations but also supports manufacturers in producing plant-based products entirely free from e-numbers.”
Moreover, the protein contained in the binder gives vegan meat alternatives a nutrient profile that closely resembles the original.
A versatile ingredient
Loryma’s binding solution targets optimal binding and elastic texture in meat, along with a wide range of vegan applications, suitable for both hot and cold consumption.
The wheat-based ingredient is easy to handle and allows manufacturers to use their usual meat processing technology for the production of plant-based substitutes, states the company.
Loryma’s earlier plant-based meat focused innovations include its wheat-derived adhesion starch Lory Starch Saphir, that adheres to meat, fish and other plant-based alternatives through the formation of vapor-permeable films. It provides a crispy surface to foods while reducing fat absorption in the fryer.
Additionally, the company’s existing Textured Vegetable Protein portfolio with six distinct textures aims at providing structural integrity and an authentic mouthfeel to meat alternatives, aligning with Innova Market Insights’ earlier “Plant-Forward” trend.
Replacing methylcellulose
Most of the meat alternatives in the market today contain a long list of ingredients, rendering them “ultra-processed” products and risks rejection from consumers. One of the more popular of these is methylcellulose, which the F&B industry is aiming to reduce its dependence on.
For instance, Israeli start-up Meala’s activated protein platform aids the development of functionally activated proteins designed to replace 1:1 methylcellulose as well as other hydrocolloid and gums widely used in meat replacements as binding and gelling agents.
Another Israeli firm Eggmented Reality has tapped into AI and bioinformatics to develop a protein platform that creates an egg and methylcellulose-functional alternative.
Univar Solutions’ Vetera Probite can also help producers and manufacturers reduce or replace methylcellulose and other hydrocolloids, by binding plant proteins together by crosslinking amino acids.
By Insha Naureen