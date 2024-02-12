Lionel Hitchen eyes flavor journey to the future with AI-inspired tastes
12 Feb 2024 --- Inspired by the metaverse and AI, Lionel Hitchen, a manufacturer and supplier of natural flavors, has unveiled FutureFlavours, slated as “remarkable” flavor combinations that the company says “perfectly meet the demands of the younger generation.”
Lionel Hitchen researched the taste preferences of Gen Z and Millennials. Based on the findings, their creative solutions department developed ten recipes with flavor pairings that resonate with the target audience.
Presence in the metaverse
Lionel Hitchen utilized AI technology to create visually appealing graphics for FutureFlavours. The company also established a presence in the Metaverse through the Spatial platform, allowing it to showcase its products and interact with customers digitally.
“We believe that the future of the F&B industry lies in creating new sensory experiences through cutting-edge technology,” says Anne Wiziack, marketing executive at Lionel Hitchen.
“With FutureFlavours, we aim to elevate sensory excitement for our customers and their clients. Through innovative and imaginative concepts inspired by the digital world, we strive to deliver extraordinary flavors.”
“The launch of FutureFlavours reflects Lionel Hitchen’s commitment to delivering flavor concepts that deliver on trend,” adds Fran Padgham, marketing manager at Lionel Hitchen.
“This range is tailored for the discerning palates of Gen Z, the digital natives and Millennials.”
Tapping into taste
The company has also used the technology as a new communication channel using Spatial in the metaverse to provide a unique way to engage with its audience, “elevating the FutureFlavour experience beyond the boundaries of traditional platforms,” it states.
“By better understanding the unique taste preferences of Gen Z and Millennials, we were able to explore exciting flavor combinations that, when approached from a new perspective, captivate and appeal to this generation, allowing real creativity,” adds Becca Godber, applications manager at Lionel Hitchen.
AI-enabled technology is gaining traction across the F&B spaces. One example from the end of last year was PepsiCo’s Doritos leveraging “crunch-cancellation,” designed to enable gamers to enjoy its tortilla chips without distracting other players.
Similarly, last year, Foodarom elevated taste creation to a new universe with its latest flavor concepts, Electric Punch and Cyber Treat.
Edited by Elizabeth Green