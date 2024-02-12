Gulfood Dubai: Tirlán to showcase dairy and plant-based ingredient innovation
12 Feb 2024 --- Tirlán’s Ingredients & Consumer teams are gearing up for Gulfood (February 19–23) at Dubai’s World Trade Centre, UAE. The event is set to host one of the most comprehensive gatherings in the F&B arena, drawing in exhibitors from 127 countries.
The company will showcase its diverse portfolio of quality dairy and plant-based ingredients and highlight its sustainability efforts. Tirlán’s presentation will introduce its innovative approach to sourcing from 5,000 Irish family farms, integrating traditional values with its market research.
One of the highlights of Tirlán’s presence at Gulfood will be a panel discussion on Sustainable Agriculture and Farm-to-Table Practices and Challenges. Ann Meaney, head of marketing ingredients at Tirlán, will join panelists from around the globe to discuss major issues facing the industry.
“I will be telling the audience about our Living Proof sustainability strategy and explaining how Tirlán produces natural, nutritious products,” Meaney says.
“Working in tandem with our family farms and their herds of grass-fed cows, Tirlán is continuing to redefine modern dairy and grains. We’re dedicated to driving dairy and plant-based innovation even further to offer an evolving portfolio of products and solutions positioned for the global market.”
At the event
A standout offering from Tirlán is the Avonmore Professionals range. This range includes cheese, butter and UHT cream, recognized for its good performance and pure taste.
Kieran Duggan, general manager for the Middle East, expressed Tirlán’s excitement about presenting its latest samples of dairy and plant-based ingredients at Gulfood.
“The five-day event offers us an opportunity to meet with existing customers while also conducting new business. It’s the ultimate opportunity for retailers, food suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, chefs, thought leaders and beyond to discover the latest products, connect with industry players and explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the future.”
“Gulfood is the gold standard for the global F&B community and the perfect event for us to demonstrate our innovation. We’re preparing for a very busy five days of engagement, discussion and networking.”
Expansion into new market
Last year, Food Ingredients First spoke with Stephen Browne, head of international sales at Tirlán, who introduced the company’s latest offerings catering to Asia Pacific.
“It’s our Avonmore Professionals creams that really capture the essence of the Irish dairy. The recently launched product is targeted to not only tea and coffee chains but also bubble tea cream tops, which is a very exciting and fast-growing sector in the Asian market in particular,” he said.
The global bubble tea market, popularized by Millennials and Gen Z, is now poised for global growth, driven by urbanization and a growing middle class in developing countries.
Social media platforms like TikTok have contributed to sparking cravings for bubble tea among consumers. South Asia is poised to become the next major market for bubble tea worldwide.
To address health concerns, the bubble tea industry is innovating not only by introducing new flavors but also by focusing on dietary preferences and nutritional profiles. According to Browne, Tirlan is among the businesses that are aiming at providing high-quality, freshest products for this industry.
By Sichong Wang