AI enhancement: How F&B players fast-track innovation, speed up R&D, interpret trends and boost analysis
AI is revolutionizing the F&B industry, helping manufacturers and brands integrate smart tools and digital systems into their innovation pipelines. “AI-enhanced” is an emerging term used to champion the standout features of new solutions or how the R&D behind the development was sped up by AI. The benefits are being seen across sectors and applications as businesses increasingly integrate AI into every stage of product development.
We speak with Kerry and Corbion about AI integration and the possibilities for enabling smarter, faster, and more sustainable innovation, which could open up significant growth potential.
At Kerry, AI is a “growing enabler of innovation,” says Melissa Muldowney, global marketing director, Savoury Taste, who highlights how it is already transforming the F&B landscape by spotting trends earlier and more accurately than traditional methods.
“It also enables rapid prototyping and co-creation with customers, and reduces barriers for emerging brands by aligning with practical constraints like MOQs and lead times. It potentially influences consumer trends by feeding insights directly into the hands of decision makers and formulators. As the technology matures, its role in shaping the future of food will only grow,” she explains.
Combining AI with microbiological data
At Corbion, the company believes innovation goes beyond ingredients. “It’s about empowering our customers every step of the way, with smarter tools and more informed decisions. That’s where artificial intelligence comes in,” David J. Charest, senior vice president, Functional Ingredients & Solutions Business, tells Food Ingredients First.
The company has integrated AI, especially where speed and accuracy are essential.
Instead of lengthy trial-and-error R&D, AI now enables prediction of pathogen growth and selection of the right preservation strategies, saving time and resources.
A key example is the Corbion Listeria Control Model (CLCM), developed to support meat, seafood, and culinary customers in tackling microbial challenges.
“Powered by over 20 years of microbiological data and enhanced with AI, the model predicts Listeria behavior in various ready-to-eat products, helping manufacturers determine the most effective antimicrobial strategy — without trial-and-error experimentation,” Cahrest says.
“This AI-enhanced model supports faster R&D, reduces time to market, and increases confidence in food safety decisions.”
“AI doesn’t replace the science — it builds on it. By enhancing established models like CLCM (predictive modeling for food safety), AI helps accelerate time to market, reduce testing cycles, and give our customers a competitive edge, all while maintaining scientific rigor and food safety integrity.”
Accelerating development
Kerry taps into AI through platforms like KerryKalaido, its AI-powered concept tool that utilizes data to help companies with concept ideation and development sessions.
“AI allows us to distill vast data sources, identify emerging trends, and generate product concepts that are both consumer-relevant and technically feasible. This has significantly accelerated our development cycles, reducing timelines from weeks or months to just days or even hours,” Muldowney tells us.
AI helps Kerry tailor formulations to specific consumer needs and demographics while enhancing collaboration and confidence in product development.
“It can support customers of all sizes in navigating complex market dynamics. Ultimately, AI empowers us to deliver better and faster outcomes for our customers and consumers,” Muldowney continues.
Charest at Corbion agrees that AI offers exciting opportunities for accelerating innovation, especially in managing and analyzing vast, complex datasets.
“We work with a wide range of data sources — laboratory screenings, in-house challenge studies, peer-reviewed publications, and even tests on commercial products. AI helps us process and interpret this information more efficiently, allowing us to uncover patterns and insights that would be difficult to identify manually,” he says.
“It’s important to note, though, that AI doesn’t make decisions on its own — it helps us make better-informed decisions by augmenting the depth and speed of our scientific approach.”
Connecting on a human level
Muldowney says that while AI has substantial benefits, some important considerations, such as data governance and confidentiality, remain.
“We ensure that KerryKalaido does not access proprietary or customer-exclusive ingredients, and each experience is uniquely tailored to the client. As with any AI system, ensuring transparency and understanding of how outputs are generated is key to building trust.”
“Integrating AI into traditional workflows requires cultural and operational shifts, which we actively support through education and collaboration.”
Charest flags that AI is incredibly powerful, but food isn’t just a science — it’s also about emotion, experience, and human preference.
“That’s why at Corbion, we don’t rely on AI alone. We combine quantitative predictions with qualitative insights, including sensory data, consumer testing, and the creativity of our technical teams. This integrated approach ensures that while AI improves precision and efficiency, the final product still connects with consumers on a human level. Balancing data-driven optimization with real-world experience remains essential.”
At the beginning of what’s possible
AI adoption is growing and will inevitably unlock continuous, powerful insights across the F&B industry.
Consumers are interested in AI as well, although there may be some different opinions among the generations.
According to Innova Market Insights, brands are beginning to unlock the full power of AI, moving from infinite capabilities to concrete applications that elevate consumer experiences.
According to data from the market researcher, consumers express interest in AI involvement in F&B production. Globally, 41% see significant potential in using AI to develop F&B products, encouraging the market to explore new AI-driven innovations. Key drivers behind this interest include health benefits, improved cost-effectiveness, and enhanced flavor and taste.
Kerry sees AI becoming even more embedded in its operations and customer engagements.
“As adoption increases and the technology evolves, we anticipate broader use across functions — from R&D to marketing and supply chain. Kerry is committed to leading this transformation through continued investment, collaboration, and a focus on sustainable nutrition. We’re just at the beginning of what’s possible, and we’re excited to co-create the future with our partners,” says Muldowney.
Corbion also expects AI to become an increasingly valuable tool in several areas — from process optimization to customer-facing innovation.
“AI’s ability to identify trends, run scenario planning, and extract actionable insights from complex datasets will help us continue offering solutions that meet evolving industry needs.”
“At the same time, we’ll remain focused on using AI responsibly. It’s not a replacement for scientific expertise or product testing — it’s a way to work smarter and move faster, while staying grounded in validated, real-world performance,” Charest concludes.