Beyond Oil and Sodexo Israel partner to slash frying oil trans fats with food-safe filter powder
Food tech company Beyond Oil has partnered with catering firm Sodexo Israel, which will use its patented filter powder to improve frying oil quality and enhance food safety. The ingredient binds and neutralizes contaminants in frying oil to minimize consumer health risks associated with reused frying fats.
When blended directly into the cooking oil, the powder targets free fatty acids, total polar materials, trans fats, acrylamide, anisidine value, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, all of which are linked to inflammation and heart disease risks. It also reduces carbon particles released from food and other compounds that contribute to off-odors, discoloration, and off-flavors.
Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, tells Food Ingredients First that removing these compounds ensures the freshness of frying oil and the taste of fried food.
“By adding this powder to the filtration process each day, our product provides benefits that go beyond oil life extension or cost savings. It creates a healthier, safer, and more efficient kitchen environment with reduced toxins in frying oil fumes, minimized acrylamide and trans fats formation for healthier fried food, and no dust or residue that could affect taste or food quality.”
He emphasizes that the filter powder’s advantages outweigh traditional filtration solutions by prioritizing the health and safety of restaurant customers and kitchen staff.
Extending oil shelf life
Or says the collaboration with Sodexo Israel stemmed from the companies’ shared focus on sustainability, reducing waste, improving consumer and worker health, and minimizing the environmental impact of food services.
“The oil used in restaurants and industrial kitchens can quickly become a pollutant and a health risk. Our technology enables the oil’s lifespan to be safely extended while maintaining the taste and quality of the food.”
This extension reduces oil consumption and waste, helping to lower the carbon footprint associated with oil production, transportation, and disposal. “It also contributes to reducing plastic packaging waste, aligning with Sodexo’s broader efforts to minimize single-use plastics across its supply chain,” adds Or.
He reveals that the powder began as a solution to a related medical issue his father and Beyond Oil’s president Michael Pinhas Or suffered from. Or worked with him to develop a formula that successfully cured him. “During this process, we conducted experiments using oil as an acidic medium and uncovered the various problems associated with frying oil and fried foods.”
Recognizing the potential impact, they adapted the solution to address these issues in frying oil and established Beyond Oil.
Targeting unhealthy fats
From a health perspective, the powder “effectively reduces” harmful compounds generated during frying, such as trans fats, acrylamide, and polar materials, resulting in “cleaner food and a healthier outcome for customers,” says Or.
It also enhances kitchen safety in catering establishments by reducing toxic fumes and minimizing oil degradation byproducts in the air. “This directly supports Sodexo’s ‘zero harm’ mindset, which prioritizes the safety, well-being, and long-term health of all kitchen staff and foodservice workers.”
However, integrating the filter powder into frying operations presented several key challenges, notes Or. “We had to ensure compatibility with various oils, maintain food quality, and develop a user-friendly application suitable for busy kitchens.”
“Regulatory compliance and shelf stability were also critical. Overcoming these hurdles allowed us to deliver a safe, effective, easy-to-use solution that fits seamlessly into existing frying processes.”
Looking ahead
Sodexo Israel, which uses about 400,000 liters of frying oil annually, observed improved food quality, reduced oil use, and high satisfaction from kitchen teams and diners in the initial trials with Beyond Oil’s filter powder.
The company is now exploring opportunities across the broader Sodexo network, says Or. “Our joint goal is to bring the same improvements in food quality, oil efficiency, and sustainability to Sodexo sites worldwide."
The companies plan to expand in Europe and North America, where the solution aligns with Sodexo’s operational needs and environmental goals. “These pilots will provide valuable data to support informed, scalable deployment decisions across the global organization,” he concludes.