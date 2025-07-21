Vegetarian Union warns a ban on meat-related terms for plant-based products threatens EU single market
The European Commission’s (EC) latest proposal to restrict the use of certain terms in the marketing of plant-based alternatives has evoked criticism from vegetarian associations, which believe it has little to do with consumer transparency and protection.
The EC is considering preventing plant-based products from using 29 terms, such as “beef,” “chicken,” “pork,” and “bacon,” and descriptive words such as “breast,” “wings,” “drumsticks,” or “ribs.” The proposal aims to enhance consumer transparency and protect the “cultural and historical significance” of meat products.
The authority also claims the move will also enable consumers to make more well-informed decisions, especially those looking for a specific nutritional content traditionally associated with meat products.
However, the European Vegetarian Union (EVU) says given the European Parliament rejected a similar proposal to ban companies from using terms like “burger” and “steak” for plant-based products in 2020, the sudden change in position is surprising and unnecessary.
“We have significant consumer data from across the EU showing current denominations are not an issue. Consumers are not confused and are buying these products intentionally,” Rafael Pinto, senior policy manager at EVU, tells Food Ingredients First.
Legal contradictions
According to a 2020 study by the European Consumer Organization, an umbrella consumer group, most consumers do not appear to be concerned about the naming of veggie “burgers” or “sausages” as long as the products are clearly labeled vegetarian or vegan.
In addition to bypassing consumer attitudes, Pinto says the proposal contradicts recent legal precedents, pointing to the October 2024 ruling, where the European Court of Justice (CJEU) confirmed that existing EU legislation already provides sufficient safeguards to prevent consumer confusion.
The ruling responded to France’s prohibition on using certain meat-related terms, like “steak” and “burger,” for plant-based foods.
“The CJEU ruled that member states could not set up individual bans, unless they first created legal definitions for the names they were trying to ban. Even in that case, the Court advised against, stating it could hinder the single market (although it could be legal),” says Pinto.
“From the ruling, it was clear that if implemented at EU level, a ban would be in line with EU law. This is exactly the proposal on the table: implementation at EU level. However, and perhaps the most important ruling from the Court, was that current EU legislation is sufficient to protect consumers and to regulate plant-based alternatives.”
“That was also echoed by the EC several times. Still, knowing current laws are sufficient, the policymakers are coming with a ban, making it clear it is not about consumer protection or transparency.”
Red tape warnings
With the upcoming vote, Pinto notes the process might get riddled in bureaucracy as the new EC proposal is “even more restrictive, including terms such as ‘sausage,’ ‘burger’ and ‘steak.’”
“There will then be negotiations between the EC, Parliament, and Council (comprising agriculture ministers from each member state). If the whole discussion is not removed before that stage, we expect each word to be subject to negotiation. More words could be included and some removed.”
The timeline of the process remains unclear.
EVU also warns that imposing such a ban could hinder EU innovation and entrepreneurship, with some segments within the F&B sector most exposed to the fallout.
“Farming is the first sector affected by lower growth of the plant-based alternatives. The raw materials to produce these foods represent a value-added product in the chain and can contribute to increased demand for legumes such as peas or lupin,” says Pinto.
“Then, the EU is the leading bloc on food innovation, especially during research and development stages. By setting up more red tape for the industry and measures that hinder consumption, that innovation and market growth might go elsewhere. We’re talking mostly about start-ups and SMEs in the sector.”
As the debate around plant-based labeling evolves, Pinto says organizations in the sector will continue informing policy on consumer behavior and opportunities to bolster food security and economy.
“We realized that there are still a lot of misconceptions about the role of these products, where they are produced, their health and environmental impacts. Plant-based alternatives can be critical in achieving EU targets in all these fields.”