I.T.S innovates “smoke-free” flavor as F&B industry prepares for EU smoke ban
17 Jun 2024 --- UK-based International Taste Solutions (I.T.S) has rolled out a range of ‘smoke-free’ natural smoke flavorings amid a spur of innovations sparked by EU member states’ endorsement for proposals to ban traditional smoked food flavors used in meat and cheese products, soups, sauces and snacks.
The company’s new natural flavors will allow F&B manufacturers to “safely and legally” use the smoked style flavors without the need for complex on-pack labeling declarations.
“This move by the European Commission means that manufacturers will need to quickly source natural alternatives to create the flavor and aroma of smoke in their products. Our smoke-free flavors offer this and even better, they can simply be declared as ‘Natural Flavourings’ on packaging for clean label appeal,” says Carl Smith, Head of Innovations at I.T.S.
The demand for smoked flavors, particularly in the meat and increasingly the plant-based category is rising and legislation surrounding their use, labeling and declaration on-pack of smoke flavors has always been quite distinct, he explains. “As a result, manufacturers have been reluctant to use ‘real smoke.’”
Exploring unfamiliar smoked styles
I.T.S has formulated 15 smoke flavor alternatives, that include familiar ‘smoked’ styles such as Hickory, Beechwood or applewood, smoked paprika and smoked BBQ.
Additionally, the company has also created “unusual” smoked styles by combining the smoke element with other flavors, such as smoked vanilla, smoked Maple and smoked fruits such as apple, plum and strawberry.
Smoky flavors are in demand not just for “adding depth” to meat such as bacon or hams but in plant-based foods including meat analogs too, says I.T.S.
They can also be used to add flavor to specialty breads and other baked goods through to cheese, ready meals and snacks.
Food safety focus
Smoke flavorings may be added to foods to give them a smoky flavor as an alternative to traditional smoking. They can also be added to foods that are not traditionally smoked (such as soups, sauces or confectionery), says the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which assesses the safety of smoke flavorings used or intended for use in the EU.
Notably, smoke flavorings are regulated separately from other flavorings in the EU as they consist of “complex mixtures of substances,” which give rise to different safety issues, explains the EFSA.
In April, the EU member states decided not to renew the authorization of eight smoke flavorings for food over genotoxicity concerns. After a phase-out period, these flavorings will no longer be permitted for use in the EU.
When used to replace traditional smoking, such as ham, fish and cheese, the phase-out period is five years. The phase-out period will be two years for uses where the smoke flavoring is added for extra flavor, such as sauces, soups and chips.
“The European Commission and EU member states will carefully consider EFSA’s scientific advice as part of discussions on appropriate risk management options for the smoke flavorings which are currently on the market,” says Wim Mennes, EFSA’s working group chair on flavorings.
The EFSA also assessed the flavors between 2009 and 2012.
“At that time, the Panel identified safety concerns for most of the products due to their insufficient margin of safety at the proposed levels of use,” notes Mennes.
F&B industry responds
Smoked foods are popular in the EU, where “smoked” is the number one flavor for meat products, according to Innova Market Insights’ analysis.
As the popular flavor overlooks an impending in the EU, the F&B industry is channeling its R&D and NPD toward natural smoke alternatives to meet consumer demands.
Innovations in this stride include Biospringer’s smoked yeast flavoring ingredient, which provides a “rich and smoky note” in formulations and Sensient Flavors & Extracts’ “SmokeLess Smoke,” a range of natural, liquid and powder flavors that mimic conventional “smoky flavor notes” for gourmet culinary products applications.
Meanwhile, industry giant Unilever is also impacted by the incoming regulation. Its European sausage brand, Unox, reportedly produces 16 million “rookworsten” a year using the banned flavorings. The company is now considering developing “alternative smoke flavorings or other solutions to preserve the current flavor and texture,” a Unilever spokesperson recently told Food Ingredients First.
By Insha Naureen