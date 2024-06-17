AGWA and Believer Meats partner to advance cultivated meat industry in MENA region
17 Jun 2024 --- Abu Dhabi’s new food and water cluster AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA) and Believer Meats have joined forces to develop the production of cultivated meat in the MENA region. The collaboration presents an opportunity for the food technology company to set up operations in Abu Dhabi.
The collaboration is part of the newly launched AGWA’s agenda to strengthen food security and water scarcity by enhancing the cultivated meat industry and creating jobs.
The AGWA cluster aims to capitalize on technological advancements to respond to changing dietary behaviors and drive advancements in alternative proteins, functional ingredients, algae farming and reverse osmosis membranes for a reliable supply chain.
With a head office in Abu Dhabi, Believer Meats aims to support commercial operations for regional market expansion, product manufacturing and R&D.
Toward food security
Badr Al-Olama, director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), says the partnership is a first step in attracting investment in the city’s food and beverage industry.
“A base of operations in Abu Dhabi would enable Believer Meats to bring innovations and products in cultivated meats to the entire region with speed and safety, radically changing the dependency on imported food to the region,” he says.
For Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats, the partnership represents a crucial step in creating a “global powerhouse” of cultivated meat solutions and bringing products to new markets. “This collaboration will enable us to expand our operations and align with our vision of creating a sustainable and more resilient global food system.”
“By leveraging AGWA’s innovative framework and support, we are confident that we can address food security challenges and bring our safe, healthy and delicious cultivated meat products to the MENA region and beyond.”
Believer Meats is building the world’s largest cultivated meat production facility in North Carolina, US, to scale its cell-cultivation production technology to make safe, healthy, cultivated meat products that deliver on taste.
The company closed its series B fundraise in 2021, which saw support from firms such as ADM and S2G Ventures. The factory, which will include an innovation center and a tasting kitchen, will be operational by the end of 2024.
In April 2023, ADM and Believer Meats collaborated to create novel products made with cultivated meat, including hybrid plant and animal cell options.