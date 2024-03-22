Sensient Flavors & Extracts rolls out natural alternative amid looming EFSA smoke flavoring ban
22 Mar 2024 --- As the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) examines smoke flavorings for food safety, Sensient Flavors & Extracts has formulated SmokeLess Smoke — a range of natural, clean label flavors that mimic conventional “smoky flavor notes” for gourmet culinary products applications.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First about what inspired the company’s latest innovation, Jeremy Marichez, innovation manager, says there is a growing consumer demand for “unique smoky flavor” profiles across diverse food applications.
“Consumers are looking for natural alternatives, addressing their expectations for a healthier diet, as well as clean labeled products and product safety.”
He cites the “evolving regulatory status in the European Union” that could likely lead to a ban on the use of primary smoke flavorings not deemed as natural by EU regulation as another reason.
“Sensient Flavors & Extracts SmokeLess Smoke range covers the full palate of the most popular smoky flavor profiles brought by the primary smoke flavoring. These include: satisfying the natural, vegan, non-GMO, Halal & Kosher compliance expectations.”
The company says F&B manufacturers can use the liquid and powder flavor in applications where the primary smoke flavorings are used, such as meat, fish, cheese, dairy, snacks and beverages.
Crafting unique signatures
To cater to diverse flavor preferences in different geographical locations, Sensient reformulates the ingredients to create “unique signatures” based on the core smoke types:
Smoke type: strong ashy with a balanced fruity and woody undertone
Hickory type: very earthy and woody
Oak type: sweet woody style with mild burnt and nutty notes
Mesquite type: sweet barbecue-style flavor with savory umami notes and a meaty or bacon undertone
“We found the proper raw materials enabling a “natural flavor” formulation while bringing enough flavor and taste intensity, at the right cost and fulfilling the customers’ expectations for vegan, kosher/halal, non-GMO,” details Marichez.
“Sensient teams in that context benefit from our internal natural extract production expertise and raw material sourcing that our expert flavorist can assemble to design the optimum formula.”
Assessing food safety
Smoking traditionally preserves and adds flavor to foods like fish, meat and dairy. As an alternative, formulators can add smoke flavorings to foods to give them a similar taste.
scientific advice” on the safety of eight smoke flavorings on the EU market, whose authorization Sensient says is “likely to expire” by the end of June 2024; two expired at the end of last year.In November 2023, the EFSA published “
“Based on the available scientific evidence, we could not rule out concerns regarding genotoxicity for any of the eight smoke flavorings,” underscores Wim Mennes, EFSA’s working group chair on flavorings, adding that it may increase the risk of cancer and inherited diseases.
“EFSA’s work on smoke flavorings is defined by EU legislation, which requires that the safety of smoke flavorings must be assessed before they can be marketed. Also, those currently on the market must be reassessed before the end of their authorization period.”
Driving flavor innovations
Marichez believes the EU’s looming prohibition of the use of primary smoke condensates and smoke flavorings might drive innovation in smoke flavoring.
“It is an opportunity to explore the diversity of possible candidates in the natural flavor compatible raw materials and develop new extracts.”
“We believe that the SmokeLess Smoke range will be a success, meeting the needs of the industry, catering to consumer expectations and complying with current and future regulatory requirements,” he concludes.
By Insha Naureen