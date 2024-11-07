GNT broadens plant-based portfolio with paprika emulsion for clean label orange shades
Supplier of plant-based colors GNT group is expanding its portfolio with its first paprika emulsion, enabling manufacturers to achieve clean label orange hues in food applications.
The Exberry shade Vivid Orange is made from non-GMO paprika. According to the company, it delivers high color intensity, which proves cost-effective at low usage levels. The water-dispersible shade can be used to color confectionery, dairy, bakery and plant-based meat analogs.
The Netherlands-headquartered firm has created the shade using physical processing methods and without the use of chemical solvents. Vivid Orange can also replace paprika oleoresin emulsion (E 160c) and Sunset Yellow (E 110) and deliver “completely clear and clean label” claims.
Balancing cost and performance
Due to its processing methods, the shade falls under the food ingredients category rather than an additive in various parts of the world and does not need E numbers.
The company adds that the ingredient is classified as “paprika oil” in the EU and China, whereas in the US, it is listed as “paprika (color).” In New Zealand and Australia, the ingredient is called “paprika oil emulsion.”
“There is growing global demand for cost-effective, high-performing coloring ingredients that deliver bright orange hues. We are delighted to now be able to provide an ideal solution in Exberry shade Vivid Orange,” says GNT product manager Frank Engel.
The new color fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering 100% plant-based, non-GMO, responsibly sourced coloring ingredients, made using the most natural processing methods possible.”
Vivid Orange is also available as an oil-soluble option for fat-based products, which can further expand possibilities of application. The company notes that the peppers used to create the color are grown by contract farmers working as part of a partnership agreement and are fully traceable.
In other news, GNT recently presented protein powder concepts at SupplySide West 2024 to demonstrate how manufacturers can use its Exberry colors to develop innovative products.