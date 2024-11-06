Flagging food waste: Experts highlight failures and challenges in Europe’s collection
Only 26% of the food waste in the EU was collected properly in 2022, with the capture rate of total bio-waste at 46%, finds the latest edition of the Bio-based Industries Consortium (BIC) report, published and conducted in collaboration with Zero Waste Europe.
The report results from updated surveys on total generation, current rate and potential expansion of food waste collection. In addition to EU member states, the survey covers the UK and Norway. The first survey from 2020 revealed that only 16% of food waste was captured in the region.
With the European Parliament intending to reduce waste in food processing and manufacturing by at least 20% and in retail, restaurants and foodservice by at least 40%, the report highlights difficulties and best practices in effective food waste collection.
Jack McQuibban, head of Local Implementation at Zero Waste Europe, tells Food Ingredients First that the F&B sector faces several challenges in implementing effective bio-waste management practices.
“A uniquely high volume of food waste is often generated by these companies, and not at a regular occurrence during the week, e.g., high peak periods of customer consumption or manufacturing,” he says.
“Therefore, sorting practices and efficient collection schemes are harder to design within the company and to agree with external waste companies and local authorities.”
Challenges and success stories
The report finds that despite some improvement, a considerable amount of bio-waste (defined as food and garden waste) remains uncollected, amounting to millions of tons annually.
The authors note that this uncollected waste is expensive and worsens climate conditions and biodiversity in the EU, where food waste is the second largest contributor to methane emissions.
European soils are losing organic matter and consequently are unable to retain water, nutrients and carbon at an optimal level. Declining soil health is reducing farmers’ ability to grow crops. This makes interest and action in collecting and processing food waste crucial.
McQuibban maintains that despite the challenges, case studies exist to show that several companies have significantly reduced bio-waste.
“According to WRAP UK, the British manufacturing sector achieved a 27.4% reduction in food waste over ten years. That’s a decrease from 1.9 million tons to 1.38 million tons between 2011 and 2021.”
“The Netherlands has achieved an impressive 35% reduction in retail sector food waste over five years, consistent with reductions over 50% over ten years. The Netherlands has also achieved a pace of food waste reduction consistent with an over 40% reduction over 15 years (or 30% reduction over ten years) in the household sector.”
Tapping upcycling and new revenue streams
Several players from the F&B industry are leveraging food waste by creating new revenue streams, including ingredients, finished products or animal feed.
For instance, Finnish start-up Hailia and fish processing company Hätälä have partnered to turn Norwegian salmon side streams into food products for the foodservice sector.
The report also notes that public-private partnerships — such as the Bio-based Industries Joint Undertaking (a partnership between the Commission and BIC) — are already funding projects to crack down on food waste.
A more straightforward method for companies, McQuibban says, is to compost.
“It is easy to compost on-site, which is the cheapest way of dealing with the food waste generated. This compost could be sold onto farmers or other local stakeholders, or the food waste itself could generate revenue once sold to potential partners working in the bio-based sector looking for feedstock.”
“A 50-50 split”
With increased awareness of and interest in food production practices, consumers play an increasingly important role in driving sustainability. According to McQuibban, food waste generation is “a 50-50 split” between responsible consumer behavior and the need for businesses to do their part.
“Globally, 22% of food waste generated is by households while 15% is by food retail and service companies. For consumers, greater awareness must lead to better actions that prevent food waste.”
“But companies must also ensure that they both reduce food loss during the production or packaging processes and that the way they present their goods is done in a way which minimizes food waste generation by the consumer (such as nudges on packaging, bulk-shopping). F&B companies could also do more to promote sustainable diets and less meat or dairy consumption.”
The EU’s Waste Framework Directive mandates that all member states collect bio-waste separately, effective January 01, 2024.
However, ZWE notes that two-thirds of EU member states are already aware of the risk of missing the 2024 municipal waste recycling targets. This is partly due to low bio-waste collection rates.
Moreover, EU countries must recycle at least 55% of their municipal waste by 2025, 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035. However, the report highlights that member states must capture and treat an additional 40 million metric tons of waste each year to reach the 2035 target.
McQuibban reminds us that incentives or support mechanisms are available to improve food-waste management for businesses to support collection practices and targets.
“F&B businesses can leverage Pay-As-You-Throw systems to cut costs and reduce bio-waste. Redistribution of food apps like Too Good To Go are common and popular. Many municipal or social enterprises also run initiatives to collect and redistribute food waste to local citizens.”