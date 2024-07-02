IFT First: Revyve debuts egg replacer for plant-based burgers using upcycled brewer’s yeast
02 Jul 2024 --- Netherlands-based food-tech company Revyve is launching a high-performance egg-replacement ingredient at this year’s IFT First in Chicago later this month. According to the company, it has “cracked the code” to remove animal-derived texturizers and additives from burgers and impart a meaty bite by harnessing the uniqueness of upcycled brewer’s yeast.
Revyve says it delivers “a sensory experience that consumers expect in their foods.” The clean label, minimally processed egg alternative is the first to be available commercially.
The “bread and butter” of texture
Eggs are used as staple texturizers and binders in processed foods like meat and plant-based burgers. However, manufacturers have been seeking to swap out eggs with more sustainable and ethical solutions.
Eggs have also been affected by increasing prices, unstable supply, food safety concerns and allergy risks.
Revyve claims that mimicking the performance of eggs without stealth starches, emulsifiers, unfamiliar binders, and e-numbers is easier said than done. It adds that consumers are” not quick to compromise” on the unique texture and mouthfeel that eggs impart on burgers and other foods.
Flexitarians and consumers who care about the planet do not want to compromise on plant-based foods, especially burgers. They also demand cleaner food with a short list of simple, easy-to-understand ingredients.
Creating a “meaty” bite
Revyve’s key ingredient is upcycled brewer’s yeast.
“The science-backed ingredients we have pioneered produce the sensory appeal that consumers want in burgers,” says Cedric Verstraeten, CEO of Revyve. “Revyve delivers the meatiness and juicy firmness that cater to consumer appetites. These nutritious, wholesome ingredients are all-natural and non-GMO.”
Verstraeten adds that “more will come in Q3 2024 when we release our gluten-free, allergen-free ingredients.”
The company set its sights on shaping the innovation behind animal-free foods. “In the process, we discovered that we could introduce a natural and sustainable twist to mainstream products, which was a top priority for manufacturers,” continues Verstraeten. “We realized we could help consumers feel good about what they eat without compromising on the food experiences they know and love.”
The superpowers of yeast
Edgar Suarez Garcia, PhD, Revyve’s chief technology officer and co-founder, explains that yeast has been the star of the show in beer brewing, winemaking and bread baking for millennia.
“We have taken yeast functionality to the next level. Products manufactured with Revyve’s single-ingredient yeast proteins take on true-to-form textures. Revyve offers exceptional heat-set gelling, binding and emulsification. Burgers retain water and oil at hot and cold temperatures; they brown and sizzle on the grill and hold their shape when flipped and sandwiched in a bun.”
Suarez Garcia adds: “When burger producers ask how Revyve performs, we explain that it behaves like egg whites. When cooked in a patty mixture, Revyve becomes firm yet springy, forming a binding network around the other ingredients.”
She shares that “Revyve’s secret lies in the unique combination of functional proteins and fibers created by our patented technology. Manufacturers appreciate that when paired with other ingredients, Revyve can eliminate the need for methylcellulose, which has numerous functional and labeling downsides.”
Sustainable food practices
Revyve’s proprietary production method steers clear of chemicals and harsh processing. “Our clean label products help manufacturers shorten their ingredient lists, using sources consumers recognize. To make our ingredients, we repurpose brewer’s yeast, a beer-making co-product,” says Verstraeten.
Revyve is price-competitive with eggs, so dozens of companies are working with Revyve to redesign products and formulate new ones to target emerging trends.
Last year, the EGGcited consortium industrialized the production of new cellular protein and fiber ingredients derived from brewer’s spent yeast, a brewing industry by-product. Following this scale-up, a process developed by Revyve became on track to be transferred to full-scale continuous production.