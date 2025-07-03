NutriLeads expands Benicaros line with formulation-ready prebiotic offering
NutriLeads introduces Benicaros F&B (food and beverage), a new formulation of its award-winning plant-based prebiotic ingredient designed specifically for functional food and beverage applications. The company says the addition expands its Benicaros product line with a cost-effective, formulation-ready solution that delivers gut and immune health benefits in a one-gram-per-day serving.
NutriLeads spotlights that Benicaros F&B is made from upcycled carrot pomace and is engineered to maintain the high performance of the original Benicaros ingredient while meeting the practical needs of food and beverage developers.
The prebiotic is heat- and pH-stable, water-soluble, and has minimal impact on flavor, odor, or texture — key factors for maintaining clean label appeal and sensory quality across diverse applications.
“Benicaros F&B makes clinically proven immune and gut health benefits more accessible across a wider range of product categories,” explains Joana Carneiro-Wakefield, Ph.D., CEO of NutriLeads.
“This new format is optimized for food and beverage formulations, providing the versatility developers need to meet the growing demand for health functional consumer products.”
Fiber fortification innovation
The company highlights that Benicaros F&B can be incorporated into a wide variety of product formats, including functional beverages, dairy products, bars, and nutritional powders. Moreover, the ingredient supports both gut microbiome balance and immune system resilience.
Additionally, NutriLeads says the product’s complex structure enables consistent prebiotic effects across varying gut microbiota compositions and enhances short-chain fatty acid production without the digestive discomfort often associated with traditional fiber-based prebiotics.
NutriLeads also points out that the ingredient meets rising consumer demand for clinically validated, plant-based ingredients that can be easily integrated into daily nutrition.
Furthermore, peer-reviewed research has also shown that Benicaros supports innate immune system function by priming immune cells to respond more efficiently to pathogens and stressors.