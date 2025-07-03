US taps Namibia’s US$15M poultry market amid global trade disputes
US poultry exporters will now have greater access to the Namibian market, which is estimated to be worth US$15 million. The move comes after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) successfully negotiated to remove specific export and transit permit requirements for processed poultry products.
Starting this month, Namibia will accept fresh, frozen, and chilled poultry exports as part of the Trump Administration’s plans to defend market access for farmers and ranchers amid global tariff disputes.
“Our agriculture is the best in the world, and under President Trump’s leadership, we are providing more markets for farmers to share their bountiful harvest. The announcement is a win for farmers, a win for exporters, and a win for nations who want access to safe, high-quality US food,” says USDA Secretary Brooke L Rollins.
The USDA claims that the agricultural trade balance shifted from a surplus under the Trump administration to a significant shortfall in subsequent years, estimating a nearly US$50 billion deficit.
The department notes that Rollins will travel to Japan, Vietnam, India, Peru, and Brazil over the next three months to represent the interests of US farmers and ranchers in trade negotiations.
Meanwhile, the USDA announced in March that it was issuing up to US$10 billion directly to agricultural producers for the 2024 crop year amid surging input costs and falling commodity prices. The payments will be disbursed through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program to help producers overcome cost pressures.