AI strategy, R&D tools and ingredient launches highlight IFT First 2025
The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) will showcase new technologies and innovations — including AI-driven R&D tools and novel ingredient launches — at IFT First: Annual Event and Expo, held July 13-16, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
The keynote session, “AI Now and Next: Getting Ready for the Future of AI,” outlines how businesses approach artificial intelligence strategy and how professionals adapt to AI-integrated workplaces. Steve Brown, a former executive at Google DeepMind and Intel, leads the session with demonstrations and explanations of current AI capabilities.
A pre-event workshop, “Exploring Artificial Intelligence for Next-Level Food Innovation,” runs from July 12-13 and provides the science of food community with applied AI training, including industry case studies and exercises.
IFT introduces a new AI-powered R&D tool at the event. The platform functions as a virtual lab assistant, offering on-demand solutions informed by IFT’s research expertise.
“Innovation in the food system doesn’t happen in isolation — it requires bold ideas, shared knowledge, and cross-sector collaboration,” says Christie Tarantino-Dean, CEO of IFT. “Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and it’s transforming how we solve problems, accelerate R&D, and bring new products to life.”
The expo floor features launches such as a botanical antioxidant developed through plant cell culture as a replacement for BHA and BHT; a fully soluble, heat- and acid-stable prebiotic fiber with high digestive tolerance; and a 100% vegan, plant-based gummy that replicates the texture and taste of gelatin.
The Pitch! startup competition takes place July 16 on the Taste of Science stage. Finalists include:
- Apex Compliance: Digital risk analysis tools for regulated sectors.
- Ayana Bio: Bioactive ingredients from plant cell technology.
- Crush Dynamics: Functional ingredients derived from fermented grape materials.
- MontBlancAI: Real-time AIoT solutions for manufacturing.
- Plantible Foods: Novel proteins from sustainable plant sources.
- RedLeaf Biologics: Botanical extracts with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Each finalist exhibits in the Startup Pavilion, which includes more than 85 early-stage food and food tech companies.