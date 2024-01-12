IFF, Unilever and Dutch food scientists ally on plant-based flavor profiles
12 Jan 2024 --- International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has spearheaded a collaborative four-year research initiative with Unilever and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in protein-flavor interactions to address flavor challenges in plant-based meat alternatives.
The project’s primary focus is exploring the ways flavors bind to protein molecules with the goal of recommending novel flavoring strategies that elevate the sensory experience of plant-based meat alternatives.
Plant proteins can create beany off-notes and lingering bitterness in plant-based meat alternatives. Manufacturers often mask these unfavorable attributes through a combination of flavors, but this can result in undesirable aroma characteristics.
Flavor refinement
Drawing upon IFF’s years of extensive research in protein purification and natural food flavoring, this project targets areas “within flavor compositions that hold the greatest promise for success.”
The move builds upon IFF’s latest expansion activities in flavor science, recently announcing plans to open its first dedicated food and beverage lab in the Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea.
“Our mission is to understand and improve flavor quality in plant-based meat alternatives by unraveling the intricacies of protein interactions, to investigate flavor loss and elevate the overall flavor profile,” says Neil Da Costa, lead scientist, global product research, IFF.
“This joint commitment aligns with our shared goal of improving consumer eating experiences and fostering positive change within the plant-based food industry.
Meanwhile, using advanced analytical methods, WUR will study the protein flavor interactions.
Unilever’s involvement ensures that the research remains guided by consumer preferences — cementing a “consumer-centric” approach throughout.
“Technology is a key enabler for us to create plant-based products that have the same great taste and texture as animal meat but have a lower environmental footprint. We always strive to improve our products and satisfy our consumers’ changing needs and preferences,” remarks Manfred Aben, nutrition and ice cream head of science and technology at Unilever.
“Working together with companies helps translate the knowledge of Wageningen University & Research into practice and for companies to contribute their valuable practical experience for us to learn from,” adds Hans-Gerd Janssen, part-time professor at the chair group Organic Chemistry of Wageningen University and scientist at Unilever.
“Developing meat alternatives that are even tastier and healthier can drive the transition to more plant-based options.”
Edited by Benjamin Ferrer