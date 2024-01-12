Meati Foods-backed review flags nutrient-dense mycelium can “address world hunger”
12 Jan 2024 --- As Meati Foods announces a retail expansion of its Eat Meati product line in the US, researchers suggest that the company’s core ingredient, mycelium, has the potential to address malnutrition as a nutritious, desirable, scalable, affordable and environmentally sustainable product.
Mycelium, or mushroom root, forms the network of fungal threads responsible for mushroom production. It offers a source of quality protein, fiber and essential micronutrients while delivering on flavor.
The recently published review of mycelium concludes that incorporating mycelium-based foods or “mycofoods” into food systems can help “end hunger and achieve food and nutrition security within a sustainable and regenerative agricultural system.”
In this first of a two-part interview, Nutrition Insight discusses mycelium’s potential with the study’s co-author, Harold H. Schmitz, chair of the scientific board for Meati Foods.
“I’m a passionate believer that we will improve the food system if we take a science-based approach. Review papers in high-quality journals outline our scientific understanding and the scientific method that should be applied to improve things.”
He hopes the review will alert the world to mycelium’s potential, as highlighted in its title — Mycelium: a nutrient-dense food to help address world hunger, promote health and support a regenerative food system.
“We chose that title because we think it’s true and because we needed to draw attention to this high-potential area. We must solve problems of malnutrition and environmental sustainability — we need to move fast. We hope this review paper helps us to move faster.”
High potential
Companies are increasingly recognizing mycelium’s potential, highlights Schmitz. “Mycelium is going to achieve health, nutrition plus environmental sustainability goals at a techno-economically viable rate from a food industry perspective.”
“I like to think of five pillars of success in the food innovation world — it needs to be nutritious, taste great, be environmentally sustainable, affordable and it needs to be scalable,” he explains. “Mycelium is super interesting because it ticks all of those.”
“Generally, we’ve got the taste, affordability, and scalability in the industry. But as an industry, we’ve left out the nutritious and environmental sustainability parts over time.”
He sees more potential in the fungi than plant-based proteins, as these are more difficult to work with, or cell-based meat production, which does not currently meet targets for affordability and scalability.
This week, Meati Foods announced a retail expansion for its Eat Meati product line in the US, expanding from 3,000 to 8,000 retailers by the summer of 2024.
“Achieving a retail footprint of 8,000 stores within our first 18 months in the market is a testament to how Meati Foods delivers what consumers want — whole-food, nutritious, delicious options,” comments Scott Tassani, president and chief operating officer. “Meati MushroomRoot is unlocking an entirely new eating experience that puts health first without compromising on flavor or clean and minimal ingredients.”
Closing the gap
Mycelium offers a combination of a good and complete protein source, in a large amount, with a high fiber content, highlights Schmitz. On a dry matter basis, the protein content of fungi such as mycelium adds up to 20-30%, while for some commercialized species, 100 g provides at or near 100% of essential amino acids.
“As much as there’s a protein gap in certain populations worldwide, there’s a fiber gap, probably in an even larger portion of the world. It is fascinating that one center-of-the-plate food item can contribute to closing the protein and the fiber gaps while the micronutrient profile rounds it out.”
The review finds that, though micronutrient profiles of mycelium vary depending on the growth substrate, they typically include iron, zinc and vitamin B12. Depending on the species and growing conditions, mycelium can also be a source of bioactive compounds.
Moreover, the review reveals that some commercially available mycelial products can be “considered a high source of zinc, folate, copper, riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid, providing at least 20% of the daily value, while a good source of iron.”
Schmits comments that while mycelium is a good source of zinc, this nutrient is typically not widely available in many foods.
“By closing the protein and fiber gaps and some of these hard-to-obtain micronutrients, humans will have better immune systems, growth profiles, cognitive development, and so on.”
While more research is needed on the health benefits of mycelium, the notes that several studies reported “positive impacts of mycelial extracts on the immune system, cancer and cirrhosis in in vitro and animal models and human participants.” For example, dietary intervention trials indicate a positive impact on glycemic responses, while other trials suggest a lipid-lowering effect, likely due to the intake of mycelium-derived fiber.
Regenerative potential
The review also reveals that replacing animal-sourced foods with mycelium may positively impact the environment.
For example, looking at all outputs of food production — from feed production, manure storage, methane and packaging — carbon footprints of mycofoods are estimated to be ten times less than those for beef and four times less than chicken.
Schmitz adds that mycelium has the potential to add to regenerative agriculture, which he bases on two components. “One is that we need to stop damaging the environment, and number two is that we must contribute to fixing or helping the environment be healthier. That’s the core definition here.”
He explains that mycelium is more efficient at converting nutrients and other inputs into outputs than animals and some plants, thereby limiting damage to the environment in terms of the amount of inputs needed.
Sustainable impact
As a company focused on mycelium, Meati Foods contributes to sustainable agriculture.
“They are a form of food production that significantly reduces the damage to the environment of slash and burn farming, for example, or certain aspects of animal husbandry,” explains Schmitz. “Regarding its at-scale protein product, Meati Foods reduces the need for animal agriculture production and helps to stop environmental damage.”
He adds that if there were a large mycelium fermentation industry, this would correspondingly create a large industry for supplying the chemistry that’s required to grow the nutrients for the mycelium.
“How Meati Foods would need to play a role, and what I would advocate for as the chair of their scientific advisory board, is that as the company becomes successful, it expands its vertical integration to include the nutrient sources for the mycelium.”
Currently, the company is too small to take this on, but Schmitz anticipates Meati Foods will take on this challenge. “If Meati Foods is going to be a leading company in the world, it will need to work with the agricultural community that supplies its nutrients for its mycelium.”
