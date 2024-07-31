Ice cream and ice lolly prices skyrocket in last two years
31 Jul 2024 --- Popular ice creams and ice lollies, including Cornetto and Solero, have leapt up in price by up to 38% in the past two years, according to consumer rights group Which?.
Researchers at the organization analyzed ice cream costs at the UK’s biggest supermarkets in the two months to July 8, 2024, compared with the same period two years ago and found that some branded products had seen huge price increases.
The most significant price increase was a six-pack of Cornetto strawberry ice cream cones. This product rose from £2.57 (US$3.30) to £3.55 (US$4.56), an increase of 38% between 2022 and 2024.
Which? also found that a six-pack of Cornetto Classico cones increased in price by a similar amount, 35%, from £2.57 (US$3.30) to £3.48 (US$4.47) during the same period.
Meanwhile, a three-pack of Solero Exotic ice cream lollies also saw a 35% price increase from £2.03 (US$2.61) to £2.75 (US$3.53). A four-pack of Feast chocolate ice cream rose by 28% from £2.42 (US$3.11) to £3.11 (US$3.99), alongside a six-pack of Fab strawberry fruity lollies. The lollies rose from £1.97 (US$2.53) to £2.43 (US$3.12), an increase of 23%.
Down in price
When looking for price increases, Which? found one product to have decreased in price — a three-pack of Magnum’s double gold caramel billionaire. The box went from £3.72 (US$4.78) to £3.63 (US$4.66), a 2% decrease.
The organization says rising prices for raw materials such as milk and sugar and high energy and transportation costs have contributed to price increases. According to the Office for National Statistics, the food inflation rate in the UK was 1.5% in June 2024, down from 1.7% in the previous month.
Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, says: “Few of us can resist an ice cream on a hot summer’s day, but the price hikes our research has revealed could leave ice cream lovers feeling cold. Thankfully, Which?’s tests have unearthed some own-brand supermarket alternatives that taste better and cost less than their big-brand rivals.”
A spokesperson for Unilever, which owns the Cornetto, Feast, Solero, and Magnum brands, tells Food Ingredients First that Which?’s data doesn’t correlate with the information it sources from external sales data (Nielsen). The figures from Which? also don’t include loyalty pricing, which Unilever says is “valued by our shoppers.”
“We are committed to using the highest-quality ingredients for our ice cream products and regularly review our ranges to ensure we continue to offer choice, superior quality and value to our shoppers by offering a range of product sizes to suit different shoppers’ preferences, needs and budgets. The retail price of our products is always at the sole discretion of the retailer and we, like all manufacturers, only provide a Recommended Retail Price (RRP),” adds the spokesperson.
Blind consumer taste tests
As well as price comparisons, Which? also conducted blind consumer taste tests for both strawberry ice cream cones and tropical flavored ice creams to see how supermarket brands fared against Cornetto and Solero.
The group says some of the own-brand products tested cost less than half the price of the big brands and could be an alternative for customers looking for better deals.
Aldi Gianni’s Tropico Exotic Fruit Lollies — priced at £1.35 (US$1.73) for three — scored 76%, which was higher overall than Solero in the taste tests. This resulted in the product receiving a Which? Best Buy. Solero scored 70% overall, but the panel found the aroma less appealing than other supermarket ice creams.