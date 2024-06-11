Hope for hops? EvodiaBio nets €7M for non-alcoholic beer aroma tech amid climate change impact
11 Jun 2024 --- Danish biotech start-up EvodiaBio has tapped into precision fermentation to formulate sustainable aromas that create the “taste of hops” in non-alcoholic beer and has received a €7 million (US$7.5 million) investment to advance the technology. This comes amid scientists’ warnings that unfavorable weather leads to a duller taste and aroma in beer due to lowered hops quality.
Hop production in certain parts of Europe is projected to drop by up to 20% in the coming years and the company expects it to impact hop prices. This trend is in “direct contrast” with the increasing consumer demand for more flavorful, highly hop-demanding beers.
“Lower yields and reduced quality of hops mean that breweries face higher costs and greater difficulty in maintaining product quality,” Camilla Kloss Fenneberg, CEO at EvodiaBio, tells Food Ingredients First.
“EvodiaBio's solution to this crisis is our product Yops, which are hop aromas derived from yeast through precision fermentation. Yops can replace traditional aromatic hops in the brewing process, providing a consistent hoppy flavor to both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beers.”
The innovation will help breweries mitigate the challenges posed by declining hop yields and also “support the craft and creativity of brewers” by ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of high-quality aromas, she adds.
The sustainable aromas will initially be launched for the beer industry.
The company will use the cash injection to commercialize and expand the new technology, which it says can “improve the taste of non-alcoholic beer” while reducing natural resource use and CO2 emissions.
Both foreign and Danish investment funds have backed the company, including Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and US-based The March Group.
Optimizing yeast for “pure aroma”
EvodiaBio optimizes Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains to formulate the aroma compounds that mimic the hop flavor profile through its patented precision fermentation processes efficiently and sustainably, notes Fenneberg.
“Through advanced biotechnological methods, we optimize yeast strains to secrete these compounds, which are then harvested and combined to create a natural and pure aroma blend. Importantly, there is no yeast left in the final product.”
The process yields 90-95% pure molecules, which the company then blends together into different aroma profiles.
Drop in hops
Hops are one of the key ingredients that give beer its great taste, but like many of nature’s other resources, the aromatic plant is threatened by climate change, flags the start-up.
“Climate change is having a profound impact on the quality and availability of hops, which are essential for beer flavor. A breakthrough study published by Nature Communications confirms that both the quality and quantity of European hops are in sharp decline due to climate change,” underscores Fenneberg.
The study’s findings also projected a decrease of 20-30.8% for alpha content, the main bittering agent in hops.
“This decline poses a significant challenge, particularly for the craft beer segment, which relies heavily on aromatic hops to create distinctive flavors.”
A downswing in hop production due to extreme weather patterns is concerning farmers too. European farmer representative Copa-Cogeca outlined a 28.6% reduction in hop yields in 2022, as compared to 2021.
exotic hops to incorporate a “hoppy character” to make a balanced, alcohol-free beer with less than half the calories of a regular beer.Meanwhile, beer companies are working with
Expanding production
EvodiaBio’s innovative hop flavors are receiving interest from breweries, notes the company, which is also exploring applications in other F&B products.
Besides non-alcoholic beer, the technology can enhance flavors in various beverages, including alcoholic beers and soft drinks, as well as in the production of perfumes and other food products.
“Moving forward, our plans include expanding our production capabilities, diversifying our product offerings and exploring new applications for our aromas. Our goal is to become a global leader in sustainable aroma development, impacting not only the beverage industry but also other sectors that rely on natural flavors and fragrances,” reveals Fenneberg.
She also expects precision fermentation to play a crucial role in sustainability efforts in the future, providing scalable solutions that reduce environmental impact and resource consumption.
“As we continue to innovate, we anticipate precision fermentation becoming a cornerstone in the creation of natural and sustainable flavors globally.”
In December 2022, EvodiaBio raised €6.4 million (US$6.8 million) from investors, including Nordic Foodtech, Symrise, PINC – Paulig venture arm, Thia Ventures and Newtree Impact.
By Insha Naureen