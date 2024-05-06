Heineken invests £39M to reopen and upgrade UK pubs
06 May 2024 --- Heineken UK is investing £39 million (US$49.06 million) in upgrading and reopening pubs in its Star Pubs’ estate this year. The company will use the cash injection to improve 612 pubs, creating around 1,075 new jobs and also reopen 62 long-term closed locals.
The move is also expected to bolster Heineken UK’s ambition to be net zero across its entire value chain by 2040, by installing energy efficiency measures, such as heating controls, insulation and low-energy lighting, that will typically cost £12,500 (US$15,725.88) per pub and cut energy use by 15%.
“People are looking for maximum value from visits to their local. They want great surroundings, food and drink, and activities that give them an extra reason to go out, such as sports screenings and entertainment,” says Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs, which is part of Heineken UK.
“We’ve spent more than £200 million (US$251.56 million) upgrading and maintaining our pubs over the last five years and we’ll continue to invest to keep them open and thriving. Time and again, we see the value consumers place on having a good local and how important it is to communities.”
Well-invested pubs run by great licensees are here to stay, but like all locals, they need Government support to “reduce the enormous tax burden they shoulder,” he adds.
Revamping for appeal
With working from home more commonplace and people looking to save on travel, Heineken UK plans to focus the pubs’ major refurbishments on transforming tired pubs in suburban areas into premium locals.
“Subtle zoning” will signpost pub goers to the area likely to suit them best, enabling different groups of customers to simultaneously enjoy a variety of activities, from watching sports to dining, without disturbing each other, notes the company.
For consumer privacy, dividing screens and distinct changes to lighting, sound systems and furniture styles will be added to delineate the zones.
Further, the new designs will have a “stylish classic feel,” providing longevity. Reflecting customers’ increased expectations, the projects will be carried out to a high standard and will impact every part of the pubs, from the toilets to the gardens, details Heineken UK.
Other common changes will include overhauling cellars with state-of-the-art dispense equipment to ensure “consistency” in pints and repositioning tills to speed up service.
Some of the reopened pubs include The Ashford Arms, Ashford-in-the-Water in Derbyshire, The Ship, Worsbrough in Barnsley and The Coach & Horses in Carlisle, with refurbishments worth £1.6 million (US$2.01 million), £370,000 (US$465.35,000) and £300,000 (US$377,328.93) respectively.
Edited by Insha Naureen