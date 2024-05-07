NXT USA’s Digexin blend improves digestive health and mood, new research finds
07 May 2024 --- The results of a recent double-blind, randomized clinical study show that Digexin alleviates functional constipation, reduces gastrointestinal (GI) transit time and improves bowel function, quality of life and mental health. Moreover, participants reported substantial improvements at seven days of supplementation. The researchers used a “Blue Poo” test to measure the effect of NXT USA’s ingredient on transit times.
Digexin is a blend of Withania somnifera root and Abelmoschus esculentus fruit extracts that can be formulated into supplements, functional foods and beverages.
“We saw some pretty impressive improvements across the board. People reported feeling better regarding their digestive symptoms and overall quality of life and even saw faster digestive transit times. Plus, they were going to the bathroom more regularly, which is always a good sign,” says Eric Anderson, managing director of NXT USA.
“But it wasn’t just about digestion. Sleep got better, and feelings of depression and anxiety eased up. And most importantly, the blood tests showed significant positive changes, validating that what people reported was supported by biomarker evidence.”
Study set up
An earlier trial had demonstrated that Digexin relieved constipation, reduced stress, and improved GI function, sleep quality and general wellness. The current research aimed to reevaluate the supplement’s efficacy in a larger group and also examined the ingredient’s efficacy on gut integrity, gut inflammation markers and histamine intolerance.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association, included 135 participants with functional constipation who were divided into three groups, consuming either 300 mg of Digexin, 500 mg or a placebo after dinner each day for 60 days.
The researchers used patient assessments to track symptoms of constipation, quality of life, sleep quality, anxiety, GI symptoms and transit times, complete spontaneous bowel movement scores and serum biomarkers. During the study, participants recorded their daily food consumption, physical activities and bowel habits.
For the “Blue Poo” test, participants consumed a muffin with a layer of blue dye mayonnaise in fasting condition, at baseline and on day 60 of the study. The transit time was determined from the time of consumption and the first appearance of blue color in the stool.
According to the study authors, a daily dose of 500 mg of Digexin provides more significant benefits, though both doses were clinically effective in mitigating constipation symptoms and improving GI functions.
Digexin also increased the serum levels of interleukin-10, diamine oxidase, serotonin and gastrin while reducing interleukin-6, cortisol and zonulin. The supplement did not affect the vital signs and hematological and biochemical parameters.
Gut and mental health
The authors highlight that constipation is a prevalent gastrointestinal dysfunction that restricts social activities and impairs mental and physical health. The study shows Digexin is a “safe and effective supplement,” significantly enhancing gut health.
According to NXT USA, the product lubricates the endothelial lining of the GI tract to support a comfortable food transit, improve nutrient absorption and hydrate stools for easy evacuation.
Supplementation significantly improved sleep quality and reduced depression and anxiety symptoms in the participants. NXT USA explains that Digexin “supports adaptogenic functions and serotonin production in the gut, which signals the brain that all is well, resulting in a calm, happy feeling of well-being.”
“Digexin not only improved symptoms throughout the GI tract — from reflux and indigestion to bloating and constipation — but the effect sizes were substantial, almost eliminating symptoms in some cases,” comments Eric Withee of Freemen Nutra, the US and European distributor of Digexin.
“This is made possible by providing direct benefits to the GI tract while simultaneously helping shift the body away from the sympathetic, or ’fight or flight’ tone, to the parasympathetic state more conducive to digestion.”
Research on the gut-brain axis highlights the importance of a healthy gut on whole-body health. Industry experts also spotlight this axis as fundamental for healthy aging.
Last year, researchers used a vibrating capsule to measure the gut-brain axis, which helps determine the neural processes originating from the gut.
By Jolanda van Hal