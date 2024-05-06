UK consumer watchdog slams “mushroom mania” over questionable functional fungi powders
06 May 2024 --- Lion’s Mane, Chaga and other “functional and wellness-boosting” mushrooms that promise a range of health benefits have come under scrutiny from consumer watchdog Which?, as “there isn’t enough evidence yet to suggest they work — and the vast majority don’t have authorized health claims in the UK.”
In an article titled “The health products you don’t need,” the consumer watchdog group insists “it’s hard to avoid mushroom mania,” suggesting that its research highlights that there isn’t currently robust enough evidence to justify high prices.
Supplements made from mushrooms, including reishi, Lion’s Mane and Chaga, are increasingly populating pharmacy and health-store shelves.
Brands are allowed to make some claims about reishi mushrooms. This ingredient is currently under review. On close inspection, packaging claims for other mushroom supplements are often based on other everyday ingredients with authorized health claims, such as omega 3, vitamin B12 and D, rather than the mushrooms themselves.
“Incidental” ingredients?
Frankie Phillips from the British Dietetic Association says that while they may contain beneficial nutrients such as antioxidants and beta-glucans, mushrooms are essentially “incidental” in many of these supplements.
For instance, Grass & Co’s Focus Lion’s Mane supplement contains added vitamin B12 and omega 3, which allows the brand to claim that it helps with brain fog because both those ingredients are proven to contribute to normal psychological and brain function.
Further, Dirtea’s Lion’s Mane powder doesn’t contain any added extras, and its claims are less direct and more suggestive.
But last year, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned a number of the brand’s social media ads for implying its product could prevent, treat or cure conditions such as anxiety and dementia.
Grass & Co deems its supplements were “naturally rich in beta-D-glucan polysaccharides, triterpenoids, antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids” and that, while it “recognizes research on functional mushrooms is evolving,” it was encouraged by the growing body of evidence that demonstrates the potential health benefits.
The company added that it was in the process of conducting its own clinical trials.
Dirtea, however, maintains that it is confident its products had a “profound impact” on many people’s lives and that it was committed to “supporting rigorous scientific research to understand further and validate the health benefits of [functional mushroom] products.”
Mycelium development
A slew of evidence and reports support mushroom-derived ingredients, such as mycelium, for their health benefits.
Earlier this year, Meati Foods announced a retail expansion of its Eat Meati product line in the US. Researchers suggested that the company’s core ingredient, mycelium, has the potential to address malnutrition as a nutritious, desirable, scalable, affordable and environmentally sustainable product.
In an interview, we discuss the alternative protein’s R&D and product development potential with Harold H. Schmitz, chair of the scientific board for Meati Foods.
Mushroom potential
In March, scientists revealed a new radical scavenging phenolic antioxidant compound, Inaoside A, has been discovered in Laetiporus cremeiporus mushrooms, shedding light on the potential of mushrooms as a source of therapeutic bioactive compounds.
Meanwhile, Canadian researchers recently assessed available research on the health benefits and composition of the Chaga mushroom. With a long history of traditional use for medicinal purposes and resulting research on pharmaceutical benefits, the review suggests additional potential of the mushroom in nutrition for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antitumor potential.
By Elizabeth Green