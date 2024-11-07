EIT Food backs EU start-ups to tackle agri-food pest and food safety concerns
Food innovation community EIT Food is injecting €900,000 (US$965,387.52) to fund solutions that accelerate the commercialization of agri-food products and services in Europe. Its “Fast Track to Market” initiative has chosen four start-ups working on pest detection and tools to simplify food safety inspections.
This comes after the EU-backed organization announced the winners of the 2024 EIT Food Accelerator Network Tech Validation Awards last month.
EIT Food will fund six to ten month projects that can significantly accelerate a start-up or SME’s commercial success. The goal is to create “immediate impact” by bringing their products or services to market.
“From plant-based foods to food safety, these start-ups are developing bold new solutions to some of the key challenges facing the agri-food sector today,” says Adam Adamek, chief impact director at EIT Food.
The start-ups receiving the funding include Scoutlabs, Inspectle Food, Harvest AI and Julienne Bruno.
Tapping tech
One of the program’s winners, Scoutlabs from Hungary, has received €399,293 (US$428,909.5) in funding from EIT Food. It focuses on pest management with what it claims is “the world’s most affordable and dense digital trap network.”
The company’s IoT devices capture daily high-resolution images of insect pests, which entomologists and AI analyze to provide precise pest pressure alerts. These alerts help farmers to reduce pesticide use by over ten times, preserving crop yields and protecting beneficial insect populations.
Its farmer-first approach also promotes sustainable agriculture, enhancing food security and reducing waste.
The other start-up, Inspectle Food from Estonia was awarded €80,000 (US$85,933.8) and has developed a tool that allows fast resolution of non-conformities in food hygiene. If left unaddressed, these can lead to production stops or the need for product recalls.
Its “preventative tool against food waste” simplifies the process of carrying out food safety and hygiene inspections.
Additionally, early detection and resolution of these issues ensures food safety and contributes to the reduction of CO2 equivalent emissions, as less food waste translates to fewer resources expended across the entire supply chain, notes the company.
The third start-up, Harvest AI was awarded €201,700 (US$217,385.5). The German company develops advanced AI technology for the indoor farming industry, utilizing machine learning and computer vision to deliver highly accurate crop growth and yield predictions. This enables operators to make data-driven decisions, precisely timing and optimizing harvests for market alignment and better pricing.
Taste and innovation
UK’s plant-based products company Julienne Bruno received €267,900 (US$287,734.8) in funding from EIT Food and focuses on taste, quality and innovation.
The start-up focuses on creating products the public can consume regardless of dietary preference. The products have been launched in Switzerland and with the latest funding, the company expects to speed up entry into new markets.
EIT Food is now inviting applications for next year’s funding worth up to €250,000 (US$268,358) per company. It will accept applications until November 26, 2024.
“With applications open for the next round of funding, we want to hear from other companies with the potential to develop innovative, commercially viable solutions to help transform the food system,” says Adamek.
The Fast Track to Market initiative provides financial support to companies in exchange for a percentage of their future expected revenues.