GNT to introduce Exberry-infused protein powders at SupplySide West 2024
Supplier of plant-based colors, GNT Group, will present protein powder concepts SupplySide West 2024 to demonstrate how manufacturers can use its Exberry colors to develop innovative products.
Exberry colors are extracted from non-GMO fruit, vegetables and plants and can be applied in food, drinks and supplements. GNT will present a selection of concepts that can help improve functional products.
Attendees can sample three powders, each delivering 3-5 g of protein per serving and using colors from the company’s Exberry portfolio.
Among these are the aji amarillo yuzu collagen peptide powder, carrying a yellow shade to complement its citrusy flavor and a mildly spicy profile. The Ethiopian-inspired berbere whey protein powder can lend warm and complex flavors without heat and comes in a red shade. The balsamic vinegar and sea salt soy protein powder feature a purple hue.
Leveraging functionality
The powders can be used as seasonings to add functional value and flavor to recipes and food products, including snacks and savory dairy formats like cheese and yogurt. They can also be made into meal components like dressings, dips and sauces for grains, pasta and salads.
“Consumers are looking for new ways to boost their protein intake,” says Jeannette O’Brien, vice president at GNT USA.
“We developed these savory protein powder concepts to show how vibrant, clean label Exberry colors can help power innovation and elevate functional products. Color not only sets flavor expectations but excites the palate—boosting products with eye-catching shades that jump off the shelf.”
SupplySide West Expo will take place from October 28 to 31 in Las Vegas. GNT will be present at booth 2065.
The company’s experts will also address natural color selection and applications, technical troubleshooting, regulatory guidance and sample requests.
Marty Gil, key account manager at GNT USA, says: “With our portfolio of plant-based colors, we’re excited to offer futureproof solutions for the rapidly evolving food, beverage and supplement industries.”
“Our experts can also help manufacturers through every step of the product development process, providing the insights and resources needed to ensure successful results.”
The natural color supplier recently announced its foray into fermentation to broaden its portfolio and innovate more sustainable solutions. According to the company, producing colors through fermentation technologies will enable it to offer ingredients with improved functionality, ensuring efficiency and sustainable year-round production.
On the launch, GNT has partnered with Plume Biotechnology, a UK-based start-up focused on innovation in fermentation science and bioprocessing for natural colors.