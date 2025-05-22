Galactic invests €5M to increase the supply of food preservative powders across Asia and EMEA
Galactic, a leader in fermentation technology, has commissioned a comprehensive new production line at its site in Guzhen, China. The line is poised to boost the company’s production capabilities in the region.
The €5 million (US$5.6 million) investment — which includes a spray drying tower, an agglomerator, and a packaging line — marks a significant step in the company’s growth, says Galactic.
By substantially expanding its product range and manufacturing capacity, Galactic can offer high-quality preservative powders that address several key customer needs in Asia and elsewhere.
Spray dryer boosts production
Galimax ACE-N-50 and Galimax DIACE-N-47 ensure the taste and safety of meats and meat alternatives at low dosages.
Installing brand new production equipment allows the company to improve product quality. It upgrades from previous product versions with new powders with lower moisture content and larger particle sizes, reducing the risk of caking during storage.
According to Galactic, this makes them easier to handle, less prone to dusting, and offers improved solubility and better flow properties. This helps manufacturers overcome some of the challenges associated with streamlining their process lines.
Galactic’s fermentation experts can now develop new antimicrobials and innovative powders. The site includes lab-scale facilities for pilot projects and experimental trials, enabling efficient testing and refinement.
Galactic has also reduced waste by transitioning the products’ packaging from plastic to 100% recyclable aluminum.
The company will roll out the powders to strategic markets in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to meet the increasing demand for high-quality preservative powders.
Galimax ACE-N-50 and Galimax DIACE-N-47 are certified Kosher (Badatz standard) and Halal.
Harry Vasilopoulos, senior product manager at Galactic, says: “This investment represents a significant milestone for us. By producing Galimax ACE-N-50 and Galimax DIACE-N-47 in this state-of-the-art facility, we can ensure superior product quality, increased supply chain agility, and greater cost-efficiency for our customers. Furthermore, they benefit from reduced powder caking and dusting, which solves critical issues for manufacturers.”
“The new spray dryer provides exciting opportunities for our team of fermentation experts to expand, innovate, and deliver high-quality products to our customers. We plan to extend our powder portfolio by launching various other solutions for use in meat and poultry, ready meals, and seafood applications, to name a few.”