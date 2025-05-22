Novonesis unveils ingredient solution to enhance foam, stability and texture in plant-based drinks
Biosolutions provider Novonesis has launched Vertera Velvet, an ingredient that helps plant-based drinks have a high protein content, a velvety texture, stability, and foam, similar to conventional coffee beverages.
Plant-based trends are on the rise globally as consumers become more aware of the link between health and environmental consciousness.
However, Novonesis notes that it can be challenging for plant-based drinks to offer long-lasting foam, especially in coffee drinks, which are often an entry point for consumers making the switch. Therefore, smoothness and stability are essential for a favorable consumer experience.
According to the company, Vertera Velvet can help manufacturers develop drinks without the look and feel of curdling.
Additionally, foam is a crucial component of the drink experience as it lends an airy texture, visual appeal, and a smooth feeling. Barista-style foam has small, uniform bubbles that heighten the drink and make it easy to pour. The foam also lasts a long time, enhancing the experience.
Novonesis says it can help achieve the same results for oat-based drinks and improve coffee stability for pea and soy protein beverages.
“Biosolutions unlock the full potential of plant-based drinks by enhancing taste, texture, and functionality without adding complexity or compromising on sustainability,” says Birgitte Borch, head of Plant & Food.
“Through close collaboration with our customers, we develop tailored solutions that make the most out of raw materials and allow them to transform their products into premium options for the broad market.”
In other news, recent research from the Technical University of Denmark indicates that lactic acid bacteria can help plant-based fermented dairy alternative formulators overcome the sensorial, technological, and nutritional challenges posed by off-flavors and antinutrients.
The scientists say the findings are also relevant for other alt-protein sources, such as insects and microbial proteins with similar issues.