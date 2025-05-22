India triggers boycott of Turkish-origin FMCG goods amid tensions over Pakistan conflict
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has announced an indefinite boycott of all Turkish-origin FMCG goods across the country, which is expected to have knock-on effects on the F&B industry.
It is understood that the AICPDF has urged distributors and India’s thousands of Kirana stores — small convenience stores selling groceries — to stop selling and distributing any Turkish FMCG products immediately.
The directive is a protest against Türkiye’s support for Pakistan during its recent military conflict with India. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously expressed public solidarity with Pakistan.
India launched attacks earlier this month, claiming “terrorist infrastructure” inside Pakistan in response to the killing of 26 people, primarily tourists, by militants in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22.
The boycott calls for the withdrawal of Türkiye-origin goods of Turkish origin from supply chains, warehouses, retail counters, and platforms, including all forms of direct and indirect imports.
The boycott will mainly impact the import and sale of chocolate, including premium confectionery products, Turkish delight, golden truffles, and luxury chocolate items. Coffee, jams, and other food products originating in Türkiye may also be affected.
Outside of F&B, Turkish-origin goods from the personal care and fashion markets will also be targeted.