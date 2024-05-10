Future-proofing agriculture: UK researchers tap into AI and robotics for climate-resilient crops
10 May 2024 --- Scientists are using artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to monitor plants and pinpoint precise changes in photosynthesis to grow climate-resilient crops that they say will help grow “tomorrow’s atmosphere today.” The research is being conducted at the University of Essex, UK in a facility that consists of a commercially standard vertical farm, an indoor field that replicates natural environments anywhere in the globe and suites that simulate the rising world temperatures. The researchers control the CO2 concentration and temperature rise levels.
The team calls for a “step-change in agricultural productivity, sustainability and resilience” to keep up with food demand as the human population spearheads toward 9.7 billion by 2050.
“This state-of-the-art facility will help the world cope with a growing population by ensuring future food security by developing climate resilient plants,” says project lead Tracy Lawson, professor of plant physiology at the University of Essex.
“This cutting-edge lab will put us at the forefront of research into how we can help plants change and adapt to climate change — helping secure everyone’s future.”
Bringing farmers and scientists together
The university will house a commercial standard vertical farm to monitor, grow and select climate resilient plants, with its lab being “the first” in the country to combine all the facilities, underscores the university.
The site — Smart Technology Experimental Plant Suite (STEPS) — will be used to develop strategies to optimize plant performance to work toward net zero and will “allow researchers to foster connections in the community” and develop relationships in agriculture, horticulture and technology businesses.
Essex’s Plant Innovation Centre (EPIC) also plays a crucial role in the project, bringing farmers, technologists and scientists together. The center's focus is on improving the resilience of crops to drought, increasing yields and securing the food chain during extreme weather scenarios.
The collaborative approach will support the project, providing opportunities for young scientists and ensuring that the research is directly applicable to real-world agricultural practices.
“Students will be at the forefront of the work helping develop and conduct experiments with the university’s internationally renowned researchers, as well as providing a unique undergraduate experience and training opportunity,” highlights the university.
“Race against time”
According to Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, that pledged £1 million (US$1.25 million) to support the development of the STEPS center: “We are in a race against time to futureproof agriculture against climate change, not just in the UK but globally.”
“The University of Essex is leading the way in critical research and development to support innovation and sustainability in food production and we are delighted to be funding the technology platforms that will help them achieve this.”
The climate-focused project has also received industry support through its collaboration with British agriculture innovator Innovation Agritech Group (IAG), which installed the university’s vertical farm unit, deploying a full-scale GrowFrame360, which is “unique” to UK universities.
“Our innovative GrowFrame360 technology will empower scientists and students alike to tackle the complexities of a changing climate on future crop production, aiming for future food security,” notes Kate Brunswick, business development director at IAG.
“We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this facility will have on agricultural resilience and productivity.”
The university previously worked on developing wheat plants that convert light energy into plant biomass more efficiently for higher-yielding plants.
F&B tackles climate change
Global warming is driving innovators to seek ways to mitigate the impact of high heat and erratic rains on crops including coffee and cocoa, leading to widespread advancements using technology.
Last month, Nestlé identified “climate-resilient coffee plants” using data science and AI amid the growing threat to coffee cultivation. Climate change reduces the amount of arable land for coffee cultivation, while water shortages negatively impacts yields.
Gene-editing techniques are another option scientists are exploring, to identify temperature-tolerance genes for crops like wheat and that also help boost yields.
Meanwhile, USDA research is specifically examining potato crops for enhanced agronomic attributes, disease resistance, climate resilience and quality traits.
An interesting move to ensure food security amid a hotter, drier planet, includes Norway’s “Doomsday Vault,” officially known as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which houses more than 20,000 new seed samples from 10 global gene banks, the latest contributors being Ghana and Germany. The vault serves as a global backup for the world's crop diversity, ensuring that even in the face of climate change, the world has a diverse range of seeds to continue growing food.
By Insha Naureen