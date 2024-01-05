Gene-editing techniques identify “temperature tolerance” factor hailed to protect wheat
05 Jan 2024 --- In a recent study, researchers have utilized gene-editing techniques to identify a crucial gene, potentially safeguarding wheat fertility and boosting yields geared to mitigating the escalating threats of climate change.
This research, conducted at the John Innes Centre (JIC), led by Professor Graham Moore, found wheat gene DMC1 plays a pivotal role in the plant’s reproductive process, particularly during meiosis - a critical stage where chromosomes pair up to form seeds.
The efficiency of meiosis in wheat is highly temperature-dependent. Meiosis in wheat functions most efficiently at temperatures between 17-23 degrees centigrade, according to the John Innes Center. It is known that developing wheat does not cope well with hot temperatures and can also fail during low summer temperatures.
By deleting the DMC1 gene from a variety of Chinese Spring Wheat, the research team led a series of controlled experiments.
The experiments revealed that after approximately one week, the gene-edited mutant plants were affected when grown at a temperature of 13 degrees, with 95% of plants showing a decrease in crossover number. At the other end of the temperature scale, wheat plants grown at 30 degrees also showed a reduced number of crossovers compared to control plants.
The results confirm DMC1’s role in preserving meiotic crossovers across a spectrum of temperatures. Given that the reduction in crossovers has effects on grain yield, the research has important implications for wheat breeders in the face of climate change.
Professor Moore says: “Thanks to gene-editing, we have been able to isolate a key temperature tolerance gene in wheat. It provides cause for optimism in finding valuable new traits at a time when climate change is challenging the way we grow our major crops.”
“Climate change is likely to have a negative effect on meiosis and therefore on wheat fertility and ultimately crop yields, so screening of germplasm collections to identify heat-tolerant genotypes is a high priority for the future of crop improvement.”
The current research is built on Professor Moore’s previous study on the ZIP4 gene. Leveraging gene-editing technology, the team successfully modified ZIP4 to not only maintain yields but also facilitate the introduction of beneficial traits from wheat’s wild relatives, enhancing genetic diversity.
Climate concerns propel innovation
Identifying genetic factors that help stabilize wheat fertility outside optimal temperatures is critical to producing more breed climate-resilient crops for future food.
The F&B industry expresses concern over food security amid climate change, heightened by rising temperatures, population growth, emerging pests and disease.
In a recent interview with Food Ingredients First, Dr. Jonathan Clarke, head of business development at JIC, says that genetic variation is a unique capability that allows them to make a contribution to the improvement of wheat, the most important staple crop for the growing world population.
He emphasized that gene-editing, stemming from bacterial biological processes, can offer precision in altering crop species’ DNA and enhancing breeding efficiency.
Earlier last year, the Genetic Technology Bill (Precision Breeding) received Royal Assent in England, introducing a new law aimed at developing foods with enhanced nutritional value, improved flavor, and increased crop resilience to extreme weather events. The law seeks to support farmers in addressing climate change and promoting biodiversity.
Professor Moore back then remarked that the Precision Breeding Bill would allow them to work more closely with food producers to address complex issues and, at the same time, capitalize on the UK’s research expertise in these areas.
Genomic technique in Europe
Also in the last year, European leaders unveiled a legislative package aimed at ensuring the resilience of sustainably farmed food, sparking debates within the industry, particularly concerning the relaxation of regulatory oversight on "new genomic techniques," including genetic engineering.
Proposed as part of the updates to the European Green Deal, the shift reflects a growing recognition of genetic engineering as a factor for high-yielding crops, aligning with similar regulatory transitions observed in markets like the UK.
Bayer, a German biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, has partnered with gene editing company Pairwise to develop a new generation of short-stature crops, aiming to provide farmers with more sustainable and resilient varieties.
Their innovative short-stature corn reduces plant height by 30% to 40%, enhancing resistance to extreme weather and facilitating precise input application.
By Sichong Wang