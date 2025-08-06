Ishida calls for wider X-ray inspections amid rising food contamination recalls
The food industry is facing a spike in recalls as plastic, stones, and other potential contaminants find their way into packaged products. Besides raising consumer safety concerns, such events also cause brands significant financial losses and tarnish their reputation, driving what packaging and inspection equipment firm Ishida calls an urgent need for stronger inspection protocols.
Globally, various brands and supermarkets have had to recall products due to the presence of “foreign bodies” in foods, such as fruit and nut bars potentially containing pieces of plastic, and chocolate bars that may contain small stones.
Earlier this year, Coca-Cola recalled its EU soft drinks over elevated chlorate chemical concerns, while Cargill pulled back over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products over possible cleaning solution contamination.
Japan-based Ishida urges food manufacturers to integrate advanced X-ray inspection systems into their lines for added protection and to prevent costs incurred due to “withdrawn stock and interrupted investigation.”
The call follows the firm’s research, which found that less than 10% of the 200 surveyed food manufacturing and packaging professionals use an X-ray system in their current inspection processes.
“Foreign body contamination incidents are not rare anomalies; they are rising concerns across the industry,” says Glen Oxborough, business manager, X-ray Inspection at Ishida Europe.
“Whether the culprit is metal, bone, stone, or plastic, relying on metal detection alone leaves manufacturers exposed. The need for adaptable and advanced inspection systems has never been clearer.”
Unlocking X-Ray tech for compliance
X-ray inspection systems detect metal and various other contaminants in packaged foods. This can help brands enhance their product safety and quality, and improve traceability and data archiving, which are crucial for compliance with food safety standards and regulations, notes Ishida.
The systems can support manufacturers of all sizes, from multinationals to emerging producers, by offering solutions based on risk level, market demands, and budget.
Oxborough notes that Ishida’s X-ray inspection systems, from entry-level to advanced models for “high-risk applications like poultry,” provide scalable protection across production lines.
“When reputational damage and financial fallout from a recall can be devastating, especially for smaller businesses, access to reliable inspection technology is crucial.”
Upgrading food safety protocols
In response to increasing demand, Ishida has expanded its testing capabilities across the UK and Europe, allowing food manufacturers to quickly and efficiently compare system performance. The company has established dedicated test facilities in Birmingham, UK, and Prague, Czech Republic.
“Reactiveness counts,” says Oxborough. “Recalls often trigger the need for fast-paced investment decisions, but equally, proactively upgrading food safety standards within a factory can aid compliance with retailer directives and provide an additional level of assurance against the risk of foreign body contamination.”
The company supports manufacturers by delivering fast testing and expert advice to help them “bounce back” from recall issues and upgrade their safety protocols.