Cargill recalls over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products over possible contamination
Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling over 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products due to possible contamination by a cleaning solution. According to a US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announcement, the products might contain sodium hypochlorite, a commonly used disinfectant.
The FSIS investigation has concluded that using the products should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall. These products comprise variations of the Egg Beaters brand and the Bob Evans brand of liquid eggs.
Cargill tells Food Ingredients First that it voluntarily recalled the products out of “an abundance of caution.”
“These products do not pose a health concern if consumed, as noted by the USDA. And no illnesses or injuries associated with this product have been reported.”
The company says the potentially contaminated products were distributed to foodservice customers in the US states of Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa. However, the FSIS notes that the affected products might have been distributed nationwide.
“As food and consumer safety is top priority, we have set up a consumer hotline to answer any questions regarding the recall at 1-844-419-1574,” says Cargill.
FSIS received a tip about potential contamination, which spurred the recall. The authorities have not flagged any confirmed reports of consumers being affected by the consumption of the egg products. However, FSIS is concerned that spoiled products might be in consumers’ or foodservice refrigerators or freezers and is urging them not to eat or serve them.
Food safety cutbacks
The US multinational maintains there were no lapses in safety checks or protocols and that distributors were “immediately” alerted after it was aware of the issue.
“Food safety is at the core of everything we do. We continually monitor all our facilities and act swiftly to address any food safety issues within our supply chains. And every day, we work hard to help strengthen food safety within the industry through ongoing meat science research, new food technologies, and improved processes,” the company tells us.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has begun mass layoffs at top health agencies. The affected institutes include the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and several others.
Announced last month, the cuts have impacted FDA experts who review the safety of food ingredients, medical devices, and other products.