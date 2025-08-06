Heinz and Smoothie King launch limited-edition ketchup-based fruit smoothie
Heinz and Smoothie King have partnered to launch a limited-edition ketchup-based smoothie, blending the classic flavor of Heinz Tomato Ketchup with fruit ingredients including strawberries, raspberries, acai sorbet, and apple juice.
The new item, dubbed the Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie, will be available starting August 6 at select Smoothie King locations in five US markets: Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and the New York/New Jersey area.
The product is positioned at the intersection of novelty and nutritional formulation, leveraging consumer curiosity around tomato classification — fruit or vegetable — and rising interest in unconventional smoothie formats. It features Heinz Simply Ketchup, which is made without artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives, and contains only seven ingredients.
According to Kraft Heinz, the new smoothie is launching during peak tomato harvest season, when the company’s vine-ripened tomatoes are at their highest quality.
“Once we saw this debate taking off — “if tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?”— we knew we had to respond,” says Angie Madigan, VP of Elevation Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “We focused on developing a real fruit smoothie that balances sweetness with the familiar tang of ketchup.”
Smoothie King emphasized that the product meets its Clean Blends standard, which excludes over 75 ingredients considered non-compliant with its nutritional criteria. “This bold blend is still true to our ingredient values,” adds Lori Primavera, VP of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King.
The Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie will retail for US$5.70 while supplies last.