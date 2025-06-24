Researchers map evidence of microplastic contamination in food
A new research article led by the Food Packaging Forum, a Swiss-based science communication organization, has analyzed evidence showing that food packaging is a significant source of micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs) in food.
The research highlights that everyday and intended use of food packaging and food contact articles (FCAs) can contribute to the presence of MNPs in food. For example, opening a plastic bottle or chopping food on a plastic cutting board can contaminate food products.
Dr. Lisa Zimmermann, lead author of the research and scientific communication officer at the Food Packaging Forum, says: “This is the first systematic evidence map to investigate the role of the normal and intended use of food contact articles in the contamination of foodstuffs with MNPs.”
“Food contact articles are a relevant source of MNPs in foodstuffs. However, their contribution to human MNP exposure is underappreciated.”
Mapping microplastics
Published in npj Science and Food, the research analyzes 103 scientific studies related to MNPs from food packaging.
The researchers’ data is freely accessible through a navigation tool that allows users to see the size and polymer type of MNPs on various types of food packaging — if they are detected.
Dr. Jane Muncke, co-author of the study, managing director, and chief scientific officer at the Food Packaging Forum, says: “This systematic evidence map helps fill gaps in knowledge on the source of MNPs in foodstuffs.”
“However, it also shows that additional research is needed to characterize better MNP migration related to FCA materials and uses.”
Policy pressure
potential health impacts of microplastics.The researchers call for regulations that enforce MNP migration testing for FCAs to better protect consumers from the
“Implementing a harmonized testing and reporting framework is key to ensuring reliable and comparable data, which can inform future policy decisions,” adds Muncke.
The Food Packaging also suggests that consumers can prevent exposure by choosing plastic-free packaging and kitchen utensils.
As more studies delve into the side effects of microplastics, concern over their human and environmental impact is growing. A recent study warned that microplastics are accumulating in agricultural soils at a rate significantly higher than in oceans.
Meanwhile, other research revealed that a mixed blend of microplastics may be more harmful than a single polymer to marine copepods, a key food web species.
Previously, researchers found that okra and fenugreek may have microplastic-removal qualities from water.