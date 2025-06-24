Global investigation reveals systemic failures in corporate cage-free commitments amid bird flu outbreaks
A global investigation into industrialized egg farms across 35 countries has uncovered widespread abuse of caged hens amid a worldwide spike in bird flu outbreaks.
The Open Wing Alliance, a coalition of nearly 100 organizations established by The Humane League, compiled and released footage depicting egg-laying hens in overcrowded cages, injured birds, disease-ridden conditions, and even rotting carcasses.
The organization notes that many food companies have publicly committed to eliminating cages in egg supply chains, including The Hershey Company, Hormel Foods, Famous Brands, and Barilla, which are already entirely cage-free.
However, the findings reveal several global F&B giants continue earning profits by sourcing eggs from hens in outdated cages. The coalition highlights that the investigation heavily features several markets such corporations procure caged eggs from.
“Many companies make cage-free pledges to meet consumer and ethical sourcing expectations, but some companies, like Walmart, Inspire Brands, Zensho Holdings, and Aeon, have failed to follow through on their commitments and remain silent due to a lack of transparency and accountability,” Karen Hirsch of The Humane League, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Sometimes, they quietly delay or abandon commitments without notifying stakeholders. Others continue sourcing caged eggs in markets with weaker regulations or lower public awareness.”
“Some blame it on the avian flu. However, despite the impacts of the ongoing avian influenza, major egg producers across the nation have been anticipating the flood of demand from brands working to meet their 2025 cage-free commitments and expect plentiful supplies.”
Last year, the Open Wing Alliance found that nearly 2,600 public commitments had been made by food companies globally to remove cages from their egg supply chains. Of these pledges, 1,199 food companies, including restaurants, retailers, and manufacturers, transitioned to cage-free facilities by 2024.
However, the investigation highlights gaps between corporate commitments and on-the-ground practices amid rising consumer pressure for higher animal welfare standards.
“The global food industry is rapidly moving away from battery cages, with over 2,600 companies pledging to eliminate them from their supply chains. When a company makes a cage-free pledge, consumers, investors, and industry peers deserve to know if these companies are honoring their commitments or simply making empty promises,” says Hirsch.
Caged systems and disease
Experts have long warned that overcrowded, unsanitary environments in modern poultry production play a significant role in the rise and spread of infectious diseases such as avian influenza.
“Evidence points to extreme confinement in industrial farming as one of the main contributors to the emergence and spread of infectious diseases. Overcrowded and unhygienic conditions create an ideal environment for the rapid mutation and spread of viruses like avian influenza,” says Hirsch.
chronic stress of confinement weakens immune systems, making animals more susceptible to infections.”“Caged systems, in particular, concentrate thousands of hens in close quarters, with poor ventilation and waste management, which can amplify the risk of disease transmission. These environments can act as breeding grounds for zoonotic diseases that threaten both animal and human health. Additionally, the
Dr. Tracey Jones, global director of Food Business, Compassion in World Farming, tells Food Ingredients First that caged systems “restrict hens’ natural behaviors like dustbathing, perching, and wing-flapping, resulting in long-term stress and poor welfare.”
“Scientific bodies, including EFSA, confirm that cages inherently fail to meet basic welfare needs and recommend transitioning to non-cage systems.”
Price points and regulations
A Global Coalition for Animal Welfare report notes that the increased costs of cage-free production and a lack of availability and traceability are major roadblocks for companies looking to meet their cage-free egg commitments, notably in Asia, the Middle East, and South America.
But Jones points out that companies must remain affordable to consumers while meeting animal welfare parameters, as consumers increasingly demand both.
“While the cost-of-living crisis affects consumer purchasing power, companies that committed to cage-free should have started earlier and absorbed some of the transition costs to protect affordability and uphold their ethical promises.”
Some EU member states, such as the Czech Republic, have called on the European Commission to impose an EU-wide ban on caged farming to remove competitive disadvantages for states with weaker animal welfare legislations. However, regulatory progress has remained uneven.
“In many regions, there are few or no animal welfare regulations specific to egg-laying hens. Where laws exist, enforcement can be weak, and loopholes may allow companies to continue using cages under certain conditions,” says Hirsch.
She believes these gaps persist largely because industrial egg producers have successfully lobbied against stricter standards.
Hirsch notes that many businesses have shown that having consistent cage-free egg sourcing across different global markets is possible if companies adopt unified, time-bound cage-free sourcing policies applicable across all regions, not just where consumer pressure or regulations exist.
“This means engaging suppliers early, investing in local cage-free supply chain development, and publicly reporting progress. Many global companies have already demonstrated that this is achievable. Transparency and third-party verification also play key roles in ensuring compliance and building consumer trust,” Hirsch concludes.
Walmart, Inspire Brands, and Zensho Holdings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.