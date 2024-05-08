Kerry Horizontal Banner 16 to 31 August 2025 Sweetness
Ferrero opens “first-ever” chocolate factory in North America

08 May 2024 | By Elizabeth Green
Ferrero commemorates the opening of its first US-based chocolate processing facility in Bloomington, Illinois.

08 May 2024 --- Ferrero North America has commemorated its first chocolate processing facility in North America and its third facility globally. The 70,000-square-foot expansion to its manufacturing campus in Bloomington, Illinois, produces chocolate for some of Ferrero’s main brands, including Kinder, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger and Crunch.

The campus will also soon house a new US$214 million Kinder Bueno production facility, expected to create 200 additional new local jobs when it officially opens.

“Bringing decades of experience making high-quality chocolate to Illinois is going to help us achieve our goal of being the sweets and treats leader in the market,” remarks Alanna Cotton, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America.

The investment is slated to further expand Ferrero’s footprint in Illinois.

Last year, the company opened its new Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago.  

The Ferrero manufacturing campus in Bloomington manufactures Crunch, 100 Grand and Raisinets in addition to now processing chocolate. 

Growth and investment 
The new chocolate processing facility is part of Ferrero’s overall growth and investment in North America.  

In addition to new projects in Illinois, the company recently invested in new capacity and capabilities for its Brantford, Ontario plant, added distribution centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, and invested in Oregon’s hazelnut growers. 

