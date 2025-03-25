dsm-firmenich achieves a “step change” in cheese quality with coagulant enzyme for pizza applications
Evolving customer requirements in the highly competitive and quality-driven cheese industry drove dsm-firmenich’s latest enzyme innovation that targets casein protein for enhanced yields and flavor, says Ardy van Erp, business director for Cheese at the company. The fermentation-based coagulant targets processing challenges such as stickiness for better meltability and functionality for consumer applications such as pizza cheese.
“There’s a strong demand for process efficiency that increases yields and overall product value. Customers want to get more from their milk — especially when working with milk pre-acidification or a high solids content — while maintaining consistency, and performance,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“Functionality was a key driver. Producers need coagulants that offer a wide processing window, especially for products that are shredded or sliced without compromising on quality. Cheese that is sticky or with a too soft body is difficult to process. It slows down the processing time of cutting, grating, and slicing and increases losses during the process.”
She also highlights “whey valorization,” another important part of cheese making, which emphasizes the need for coagulants that are fully inactivated during pasteurization.
“This will lead to a higher quality whey product with more intact proteins and, as a result, better whey functionality, for example, in foaming performance,” Van Erp explains.
The ingredient, Maxiren Evo, performs well in general cheese production but has been “specially developed for mozzarella.” It is particularly suited for applications like pizza cheese, where consistent melt, stretch, and appearance are critical to consumer satisfaction.
Why fermentation?
The company chose fermentation for its enzyme production as a “natural extension” of its approach to deliver precision, consistency and sustainability in enzyme production, Van Erp tells us.
“This method allows us to create highly functional coagulants with controlled performance, tailored to meet the complex needs of modern cheesemakers.”
“Fermentation also supports clean label solutions and aligns with our commitment to innovation through advanced biotechnology — ensuring Maxiren Evo meets the highest standards for quality, efficiency and environmental responsibility.”
Controlling protein breakdown
Van Erp explains that Maxiren Evo delivers a “step change in cheese quality” by targeting alpha s1-casein hydrolysis to convert alpha s1 casein into alpha s1-i casein. This highly specific mode of action directly enhances texture, flavor development, and yield.
“This precision sets it apart from other coagulants, enabling fast curd knitting, high water binding, fast flavor development, and improved emulsification for excellent cheese texture.”
“At the same time, it offers low proteolysis during shelf life, avoiding excessive protein breakdown and texture degradation.” The high C/P ratio in the coagulant also helps maintain the cheese’s structure and prevent unwanted softening or bitterness over time.
The combination of targeted alpha s1-casein conversion with controlled proteolysis allows cheese manufacturers to “slice, shred and market” cheese earlier or mature it longer without compromising quality or incurring losses.
“On the consumer side, it delivers a better experience as a result of improved water distribution and emulsification — such as more uniform browning on pizza and improved stretchability — ensuring a cheese that looks, feels, and tastes consistently satisfying,” she continues.
Blending scientific and production expertise
dsm-firmenich leveraged coordination between its scientific, technical, and production teams to develop the cheese coagulant..
“The team had to fine-tune the enzyme’s specificity and functionality while ensuring it met strict quality and process requirements. Success came through cross-functional teamwork, extensive expertise in fermentation, biotechnology, and cheese applications,” notes Van Erp.
The company also tested the enzyme and received customer feedback on its capabilities and performance.
“Involving customers in this way ensured that the enzyme met the specific needs and expectations of its end users before its final release, ultimately leading to a more effective and successful product,” she adds.
dsm-firmenich provides technical support to cheese manufacturers to optimize their cheese production. Its laser coagulation evaluation system, Delvo Gel, helps determine the “optimal cutting point” for cheese to minimize losses during processing.
Looking ahead
According to Van Erp, the recently launched ingredient has received positive feedback from customers, for smooth products that improve “cutting, shredding, and stretchability.”
For now, the company does not plan to expand the range beyond cheese production.
“Maxiren is our dedicated chymosin brand, developed specifically for cheese making. Its precision and performance are finely tuned for milk coagulation, making it essential to the craft of cheese production.”
“At this time, there are no plans to expand it beyond cheese, as its strengths lie in delivering consistent quality and functionality tailored to the unique demands of the cheese industry,” she concludes.