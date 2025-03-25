Taste concerns and greenwashing fears hinder adoption of upcycled foods, flags EIT Food
Upcycled ingredients are increasingly emerging as a promising solution to fighting the global food waste problem — but consumers remain hesitant, citing concerns around greenwashing, taste, and food safety.
A new report by EIT Food’s Consumer Observatory dives deeper into the factors hindering the adoption of such products and highlights four key gaps between consumer expectations and industry action: price, quality, health, and taste.
Consumers take food waste reduction seriously and view it as a shared responsibility, with the expectation that manufacturers and retailers lead efforts, according to the findings.
Some participating consumers said they actively adopt waste-conscious methods like meal planning, freezing leftovers, and composting, demonstrating individual accountability. However, many view F&B businesses as the biggest contributors to food waste and the most significant drivers of change when it comes to reduction efforts.
An estimated one-third of all food produced in the world goes to waste. According to UN estimates, food loss and waste are responsible for 8-10% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, nearly five times the total emissions from the aviation sector.
The EU food innovation initiative conducted the study with 30 participants, unaware that the focus was on products made from upcycled waste streams.
Consumers wary of greenwashing
Despite showing positive engagement with food waste reduction, skepticism is prevalent. Consumers question whether upcycled food products can be both economical and high-quality.
Many believe that upcycled products that are marketed as environmentally friendly and expensive may not be accessible to the average buyer. Additionally, many shoppers find innovative, upcycled products unnecessarily costly.
Taste remains a key concern as doubt remains over whether repurposed ingredients can taste as good as conventional ones. The data indicates consumer hesitancy around new flavors.
Several buyers remain wary of sustainability claims on upcycled food products amid greenwashing practices and are unsure whether reducing waste in food production actually leads to a meaningful impact.
Consumers are also unsure whether upcycled products offer the nutritional properties they claim. Food safety remains an issue, with buyers showing reluctance to use ingredients they haven’t previously consumed. The report also highlights quality and consistency concerns related to long-term usage, hindering adoption.
How F&B businesses can respond
F&B businesses can address these perceptions by aligning product messaging with consumer expectations, flags EIT Food.
Consumers strongly support reducing food waste, especially when framed as a shared responsibility. However, using “abstract and overused” terms like “sustainability” or “upcycled” in communication can trigger skepticism. Instead, measurable outcomes such as the volume of waste prevented can help build credibility and an emotional connection with the cause.
The EU organization notes that it is crucial to avoid linking upcycled products with high costs or exclusivity and focus on communicating the accessibility and practical aspects of reducing food waste.
While affordability is a key driver of purchases, F&B businesses should promote the nutritional benefits of upcycled foods and ingredients to gain consumer confidence. While consumers often view sustainable ingredients as premium, brands should position them as reasonably priced alternatives to conventional products.
Reassuring consumers that inexpensive foods do not have to compromise on safety and quality can help them integrate these products into their lives with more confidence.
With ultra-processed foods increasingly under scrutiny, EIT Food recommends that companies do not overstate the health benefits of upcycled products. Instead, brands might gain acceptance more easily by positioning products as being “natural” or “minimally processed.”
Taste remains a top priority, but highlighting flavor innovation can backfire as consumers might associate it with artificial flavor-enhancing ingredients. The report flags that for businesses that highlight taste aspects — especially in the context of unusual ingredients — positioning upcycled food as familiar with an exciting twist can help ease consumer concerns over safety, health, and cost.