European Commission allocates €132M to promote sustainable agri-food
The European Commission (EC) is on track to allocate €132 million (US$138 million) in 2025 to co-fund promotion activities for sustainable and high-quality EU agri-food products in the internal market and worldwide.
The 2025 promotion policy work program adopted by the EC is designed to develop new market opportunities for EU farmers and the wider EU food industry and help them secure their existing business.
Its priorities take into account the overarching objectives of sustainability, competitiveness, and food security outlined in the Political Guidelines for the Commission 2024-2029.
2025 vision
Adopting the 2025 work program also marks ten years of EU promotion policy. Over this period, more than 600 campaigns have been co-financed by the EC with their standard signature — “Enjoy, it’s from Europe” — supporting the reputation of EU agri-food products within the EU and around the world.
The amount available for programs to be selected in 2025 is split between promotion in non-EU countries and the EU internal market, with €63.4 million (US$80.43) and €58.6 million (US$74.35), respectively.
The work program identifies regions and countries with high growth potential outside the EU as the primary promotion target markets. These include China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and North America. The UK remains one of the leading export markets for EU agri-food products, absorbing more than 20% of EU agri-food exports.
The budget for the EU’s internal market is distributed as follows:
- Campaigns targeting the internal market will include information and promotion measures focused on the EU’s quality schemes, in particular, Geographical Indications (protected designation of origin, protected geographical indication and traditional specialty guaranteed with an earmarked budget of €17.1 million (US$21.69 million).
- A budget of €28.8 million (US$36.5 million) is allocated to programs aiming to increase awareness and recognition of products farmed organically and sustainably, including with higher animal welfare standards.
- €12.7 million (US$16.11) is ring fenced to stimulate the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables in the context of balanced diets.
A further €10 million (US$12.68 million) is set aside for actions in case of serious market disturbance, loss of consumer confidence or other problems. If unused, this budget is reallocated to programs in third countries.
Finally, the work program also foresees several initiatives to be run directly by the European Commission. Such activities include promotion and information campaigns in third countries, participation in up to five major international agri-food trade fairs, the organization of business delegations to third countries and the development of market entry handbooks for exporters.
Next steps
The European Research Executive Agency will launch two calls for proposals on 22 January 2025 — one for so-called ‘simple’ programs, with one or more organizations from the same EU country, and one for ‘multi’ programs, with at least two organizations from at least two member states or one or more European-level organizations.
A wide range of operators, such as trade and producer organizations and agri-food groups responsible for promotion activities, can apply for funding and submit their proposals. The calls will be open for three months.
An information day will take place in Brussels and online on 29 and 30 January 2025.