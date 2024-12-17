UK government announces “ambitious” new national food strategy for 2025
The UK government will develop an “ambitious” national food strategy in the first half of 2025, focusing on food security, health, the environment and the economy. Industry bodies have welcomed the move, which the government hopes will tackle Britain’s growing farming crisis and rising food insecurity.
Announcing the plans to food sector businesses and industry groups, Steve Reed, the secretary of state for rural affairs, says his team plans to collaborate with industry on the strategy, which will tie in with the government’s 25-year farming roadmap, also expected to be published early in 2025.
The move follows recent industry calls for the government to tackle major problems in agriculture, including climate change affecting crops and supply chains, obesity and rising costs for the food sector and consumers. These growing issues were outlined in the government’s recent food security report.
Confirming the new food strategy plans, a spokesperson for the government tells Food Ingredients First: “Our cross-government food strategy will make sure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realize its potential for economic growth, protect the planet, and nourish individuals, now and in the future."
“We cannot do this alone, which is why I call on the expertise, energy and commitment across the food sector to transform the industry for good.”
Welcoming the plans, Robert Sheasby, chief executive at the Agricultural Industries Confederation, says: “AIC and its members have long sought a clear strategy that will enable businesses to invest with confidence by setting out the expectations of the government for the agri-food part of the UK economy.”
“We look forward to engaging with the government to create a strategy which will have long-lasting benefits to boost economic growth and productivity, as well as delivering against sustainability requirements — something identified in AIC’s recently launched ‘Sustainability Action Plan.’”
A step in the right direction
The British Nutrition Foundation believes the plans are a positive step for the industry.
“On health, the strategy will aim to provide healthier and more accessible food to combat obesity, give children a healthier start in life and support longer, healthier lives for adults. This builds on the government’s existing work to tackle obesity and improve health,” says the organization in a statement.
“The aim is to work with the food sector to build strong partnerships that enable the strategy to develop. To this end, the government will form a coalition with stakeholders from the food sector, including the food industry, academics and charities.”
The new food strategy is seen as the third pillar in a series of recently outlined government policies, which also cover other areas such as farming and land use.
Westminster announced this month that it would invest £343 million (US$435 million) in the rural economy, which it said will benefit more than 30,000 farmers. The plan includes payments worth £223 million (US$283 million) to Countryside Stewardship revenue customers and £74 million (US$94 million) to Environmental Stewardship customers, administered by the Rural Payments Agency (RPA).