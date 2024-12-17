Amcor highlights PPWR impact on pet food packaging industry
Amcor has released a study on the impact of the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) on pet food packaging, as it stipulates that all plastic packaging must contain post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.
Under PPWR, pet care packaging must also be recycle-ready and follow an “eco-modulation” criteria.
The amount of PCR content in plastic packaging is calculated per manufacturing plant on an annual basis. PPWR mandates that contact-sensitive flexible plastic packaging must contain 10% PCR content by 2023 and 25% PCR content by 2020.
Amcor offers various PCR content products, including the AmFiniti options, which contain mechanically and advanced recycled materials.
PPWR mandates that plastic packaging are subjected to extended producer responsibility (EPR) fees, which must be eco-modulated based on PCR content. Amcor indicates that packaging that contains PCR content has lower EPR fees.
However, Amcor stresses that the PPRW does not establish set fees, which are to be decided on an EU-country basis.
Amcor products suitable for pet food and PPWR
Amcor asserts that sustainable packaging materials are safe for storing pet food as they offer the same shelf life and content protection as non-recyclable materials.
The packaging company offers a service to configure PCR content for specialized pet care food packaging and two portfolios of ready-recycle containers.
For dry food and treats, Amcor says AmPrima recycle-ready solutions offer the barrier and stiffness needed for rigid containers. The AmLite HeatFlex recycle-ready pouch is suitable for wet food.
Under PPWR, aluminum packaging is recognized as a sustainable solution. Amcor says aluminum can be recycled repeatedly without losing its intrinsic material properties.
Amcor’s recycle-ready Aluminum Container protects against gas, moisture and aroma. It is lightweight, reducing transport costs and EPR fees.
PCR content in pet care packaging
According to a study from Amcor, 69% of pet owners are more likely to buy pet food if the packaging is sustainable. Packaging companies for pet food and care are responding to the demand of sustainably-minded consumers.
UK-based company Spectra Packaging, which makes bottles with fully prevented ocean plastic post-consumer recycled PET, has partnered with The Pawfume Shop to supply a range of sustainable bottles for pet shampoo.
Moreover, Mondi launched several innovations in its flexible plastic packaging, incorporating 35% PCR content into their 10 kg packs of vegan dry dog food, meeting future regulatory requirements.