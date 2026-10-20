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EU organic deal supports import continuity and tightens logo rules
Key takeaways
- The EU has reached a provisional agreement to extend recognition of organic standards in 11 non-EU countries until 2036, helping maintain continuity in international organic trade.
- Higher certification exemption thresholds could reduce administrative burdens for eligible small organic retailers, including certain online sellers.
- The revised rules clarify requirements for imported organic products and the EU organic logo, while temporary feed exemptions give some livestock and aquaculture producers more time to source suitable organic protein.
The EU has agreed a targeted revision of its organic regulations in a move designed to reduce administrative burdens for smaller businesses, provide greater certainty for importers, and clarify when products from outside the bloc can carry the EU organic logo.
The provisional agreement, reached by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament earlier today, extends the recognition of organic standards in 11 non-EU countries until 2036. This avoids a potential disruption to trade when existing arrangements are due to expire at the end of 2026.
For F&B businesses, the changes could provide greater predictability when sourcing organic ingredients and finished products internationally.
However, the agreement also reinforces distinctions between products produced under EU rules and those imported under recognized equivalent standards.
Under the revised framework, imported products from countries whose organic production rules are recognized as equivalent to EU standards will be able to continue being marketed as organic.
They may use their country-of-origin organic logo, while use of the EU organic logo will require compliance with additional production and monitoring requirements, including certain provisions relating to soil, animal welfare, and processing methods.
The distinction is significant for manufacturers, retailers, and importers managing organic product portfolios across different markets. Clearer rules could help businesses plan sourcing and labeling decisions, although companies will need to establish which requirements apply to individual products before making changes to packaging or supply arrangements.
“Today’s agreement on the Targeted Amendments to the EU Organics Regulation demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture and creating the conditions for the organic sector to continue to thrive across the EU,” says Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland.
Relief for smaller operators
The agreement also raises the thresholds under which certain small businesses selling unpackaged organic products directly to consumers can be exempt from certification requirements.
The annual turnover threshold will increase from €20,000 (US$22,416) to €40,000 (US$44,832), while the annual sales-volume threshold will rise from 5,000 kg to 10,000 kg. Subject to specific conditions, the exemption will also extend to small online retailers selling pre-packed organic products.
The measures could reduce compliance costs for some independent retailers and smaller operators, potentially making it easier to sell organic produce through local shops, markets, and online channels.
The actual benefit will depend on businesses meeting the eligibility criteria and on how the revised rules are implemented.
How does the deal impact consumers?
For consumers, the changes are more likely to affect how organic products are supplied and labeled than to produce an immediate, visible difference at the checkout.
Lower administrative costs do not automatically translate into lower retail prices, while the extension of import recognition is intended to help maintain continuity of supply rather than guarantee greater product availability.
The agreement comes as the EU organic sector continues to expand. According to the European Commission, the area of organically farmed land in the bloc increased by 79%, from 9.5 million hectares to 16.9 million hectares from 2012 to 2022.
Consumer trust remains central
Maintaining consumer confidence in the organic label will therefore remain important as the market develops.
The co-legislators have also rejected a proposal that would have allowed the EU organic logo on products containing less than 5% of ingredients from non-EU countries that did not meet additional criteria.
The agreement also allows temporary exceptions to organic feed requirements for poultry, pigs, and young farmed fish, giving producers more time to secure suitable organic protein sources. The exemptions will be phased out gradually.
The European Council and Parliament must formally endorse the provisional deal before adoption. The aim is to complete the process before the end of 2026, giving businesses time to prepare for the updated framework and helping avoid disruption to international organic trade.
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