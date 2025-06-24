GNT launches organic pink food color for diverse applications
GNT is expanding its Exberry organics range with a new pink shade designed to deliver bright, plant-based color in a wide variety of food and beverage applications.
Exberry organics brilliant pink is a liquid concentrate derived from purple sweet potatoes grown to meet both EU and US organic standards.
Created through physical processing methods, it supports simple labeling such as “concentrate (sweet potato)” (from certified organic agriculture) in the EU and “organic vegetable juice for color” in the US.
The new color provides a vibrant pink hue and is formulated to withstand high-heat processing. The company says it performs well in low-pH applications, including beverages, gummies, chewy toffees, frozen desserts, yogurt, and fruit preparations.
“The organic sector is seeing renewed interest as consumers look for more natural and sustainable food and drink, but there can be a perception that these products are less indulgent,” says Anne van der Meijde, product manager at GNT Group.
“Exberry organics brilliant pink helps manufacturers create attractive, appetizing organic products without having to compromise on the ingredient list.”
The Exberry organics portfolio offers a wide spectrum of plant-based colors, including pink, red, purple, blue, green, orange and yellow, allowing manufacturers to meet both visual and technical requirements across product categories.
“At GNT, we pride ourselves on offering a wide range of plant-based coloring solutions to meet different application requirements,” van der Meijde adds. “Our experts will work with manufacturers to select the best coloring solution for their project needs and help them achieve the results they need.”