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EU member states endorse simplified organic farming rules ahead of parliament talks
Key takeaways
- EU member states have agreed a negotiating position to simplify organic farming rules, easing certification requirements and reducing administrative burdens.
- The council is tightening rules on imported organic goods, limiting automatic use of the EU organic logo and rejecting a proposal to allow partial compliance labeling for products with up to 5% non-compliant ingredients.
- Talks with the European Parliament are expected to start soon, with the EU aiming to finalize reforms before current equivalency rules expire by the end of 2026.
The Council of the EU has agreed its negotiating position on proposed revisions to the EU’s organic production and labeling framework, clearing the way for formal negotiations with the European Parliament later this year.
The changes were endorsed this week by member states in the Special Committee on Agriculture. They are intended to simplify compliance requirements, reduce administrative burdens, and support continued growth in the bloc’s organic sector, while maintaining existing consumer confidence in the EU organic label, according to the council.
Easing pressure on smaller operators
The council’s negotiating position centers on simplifying the EU’s organic framework for smaller operators by easing certification requirements and adjusting turnover thresholds, including exemptions for some online retailers selling pre-packed organic products. The aim is to reduce administrative burdens and encourage greater participation in the sector.
Member states also took a firmer stance on imported organic products, clarifying that goods from countries recognized as having equivalent organic systems would not automatically be able to use the EU organic logo unless they meet additional standards closer to EU requirements.
At the same time, the council rejected a European Commission proposal that would have allowed products containing up to 5% of ingredients from third countries that do not meet the stricter criteria to carry the EU organic label.
Maintaining high standards for organic products
The move reflects ongoing concerns within the sector over maintaining consumer trust and ensuring imported products meet standards comparable to those applied within the EU.
The position additionally introduces temporary flexibility for the use of certain non-organic inputs, including protein feed for poultry and pigs and aquaculture juveniles, although these exemptions would be gradually phased out over time.
The organic food sector says that, despite rising food prices, organic products continue to attract broad consumer demand across income groups, driven by perceived health, quality, and environmental benefits.
Many stakeholders in the EU organic sector have been pushing for tougher labeling rules for some time.
“Organic farming is a strategic asset for Europe’s food systems, biodiversity, and rural areas. Member states want rules that are simpler, clearer, and better fit to the realities on the ground. But we want to do so while preserving the high standards and consumer confidence that underpin the success of the EU organic sector,” says Maria Panayiotou, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment of the Republic of Cyprus.
To avoid market disruption, products already labeled under the old system will be allowed to be sold in the EU until stocks run out.
Organic sector growth
Organic farming remains central to the EU’s push toward more sustainable food systems, with the European Commission reporting that the bloc is now home to more than 381,000 organic farmers — a 30% increase since 2018.
Negotiations between the council presidency and the European Parliament are expected to begin in the coming months, with EU institutions aiming to reach an agreement before the end of the year.
The timeline is intended to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the expiry of the current equivalency arrangements for third countries’ organic production and control systems on December 31, 2026.
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