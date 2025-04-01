EEA report flags urgent need to step up food waste prevention measures
The European Environment Agency (EEA) warns that more effective methods are needed to tackle the growing problem of food waste, which accounts for around 16% of total greenhouse gas emissions from the EU’s food system.
Meanwhile, economic losses are estimated at €132 billion (US$142 billion) per year due to food being thrown out while wasting food means that all the resources needed for its production, such as soil, water, and energy, are also wasted.
In its latest report, “Preventing waste in Europe — Progress and challenges, with a focus on food waste,” the EEA reveals that despite some progress in using preventative measures to overcome obstacles to food waste, there is much to do.
Food waste remains “stubbornly high”
The assessment — which highlights that food waste severely impacts climate change, biodiversity, pollution, and food security — updates waste prevention measures across the EU.
According to the report, approximately 132 kg of food waste per person was generated across the EU in 2022. This amounts to more than 59 million tons of food waste, which has a significant economic impact.
“The use of regulatory measures or market-based measures, such as subsidies and financial incentives to prevent food waste, remains limited,” flags the report, while better understanding of prevention actions’ effectiveness and tracking of progress is needed.”
Food waste prevention in EU-27
The report highlights the willingness of member states to prioritize actions toward the higher levels of the “food use hierarchy” — namely prevention at source and donation or redistribution of surplus food. Fifteen member states have implemented or are in the process of developing dedicated food waste strategies, action plans, or pacts in addition to legally required food waste prevention programs.
Moreover, 22 countries that provided information have established food waste reduction targets, while 15 countries have committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal Target 12.3 (to halve global food waste by 2030) in their national waste plans or programs.
“An analysis of 332 food waste actions by the EU-27 member states shows that 93% are targeted at the highest level of the “food use hierarchy.” Specifically, 66% of actions focus on preventing food waste at source, 26% aim to donate or redistribute surplus food for human consumption, and 1% is dedicated to using surplus food or side steams from food production for animal feed,” notes the report.
“The remaining 7% of actions address the lower levels of the “food use hierarchy” which deal with food waste treatment, such as the use of food waste for biogas production.”
Recommendations to accelerate progress
The EU is close to adopting two binding food waste reduction targets for 2030, including a 10% reduction in food waste in processing and manufacturing and a 30% per capita reduction at retail and consumer levels.
However, the report also stresses that waste prevention strategies should be better integrated into climate and biodiversity policies and measures. It says that cutting food waste — central to a circular economy — can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water and materials used in producing food.
Member states should stress the need for more efficient use and reuse of food products. For instance, surplus food should be donated or processed into animal feed instead of being recycled, it says.
The report also details the environmental burden of food production, including the impact of chemical pesticides (required to ensure stable food output and efficient production), which can be problematic. They can have harmful impacts on soil, water, and air without the food ever being used.
“Uneaten food also unnecessarily threatens biodiversity. Agriculture, driven by unsustainable food production practices, remains the leading cause of biodiversity loss, endangering thousands of species,” the report says.
Other factors that contribute to food waste within food supply chains and at the consumer level include the confusion caused by food date labeling. Recent US research revealed that about 43% of consumers report discarding food close to or past the label date (up from 37% in 2016). Some 88% claimed to do so at least occasionally (up from 84% in 2016).
Upcycling against waste
The industry continues to find innovative food waste prevention measures. Upcycling otherwise discarded food ingredients to create new products has emerged as a key strategy in this regard.
Some recent examples highlighted on Food Ingredients First include UK retailer Aldi developing a sustainable beer formulated from leftover bread and fruit, a Swedish research project that upcycles brewer’s spent grain into functional food ingredient, and Arla Foods Ingredients upcycling dairy waste for “drinkable yogurt” and high-protein cheese.
Yesterday, Koa announced a partnership with chocolate and cocoa producers Altinmarka to launch Cacaonly, a new food and beverage product line made from upcycled cocoa fruit pulp. The main offering, a cocoa fruit sweetened couverture, is available for industry chocolate players.
By upcycling cocoa fruit pulp, Koa pays farmers in Ghana an additional income stream from cocoa, which farmers use to invest in their farms and improve their livelihoods.
Innova Market Insights data suggests steep growth in F&B launches with upcycled ingredients, featuring a 47% average annual growth between April 2019 and March 2024. The top three categories for launches with upcycled ingredients were bakery, snacks, and cereals.