EU Council and Parliament approve new legally binding food waste rules
The EU is on the verge of finalizing new “groundbreaking” legislation that aims to reduce food waste by 30% (per capita) by 2030. But some stakeholders do not think the rules, which were discussed earlier this week in Brussels, go far enough.
Once the new agreement is confirmed and has gone through the EU’s formal procedure, Europe will be the first region in the world to adopt a legally binding food waste reduction target.
The provisional agreement was reached on February 18 by the Council’s Presidency and the representatives of the European Parliament based on mandates from their respective institutions.
It will now have to be endorsed by the Council and the Parliament. Member states will then have up to 20 months to update their national laws to follow the new rules.
Targets for 2030
The two co-legislators agreed on targets to reduce food waste by 10% in processing and manufacturing waste compared to the average amount of food waste generated in these sectors in 2021-2023.
They also backed a reduction by 30% per capita in waste from retail, restaurants, foodservices and households compared to the average amount of food waste generated in these sectors in 2021-2023.
The new legislation is viewed as a critical milestone by many. Tackling food waste remains as paramount as ever.
The EU generates more than 59 million metric tons of food waste annually, representing an estimated loss of €132 billion (US$138 billion). Globally, one-fifth of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, according to the UN’s World Food Program.
Over half of the food waste in the EU comes from households, which is almost twice as much as the food waste generated during production or processing.
Falling short?
Food waste causes 16% of total EU food-system greenhouse gas emissions.
The agreement also provides for the voluntary donation of unsold food that is safe for human consumption as an important aspect of reducing food waste.
However, the EU’s 30% reduction target falls short of UN SDG 12.3, which calls for a 50% reduction by 2030. The 12.3 targets call for cutting in half per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer level and reducing food losses along production and supply chains (including post-harvest losses) by 2030.
The International Food Waste Coalition summarizes this critical milestone of the EU becoming the first region to set legally binding food waste targets as a “bit of a disappointment and a fantastic opportunity.” The organization cites the disparity between the EU rules and the UN SDG 12.3 goal.
Meanwhile, F&B manufacturers are increasingly examining shelf life extension, including leveraging natural preservation solutions, as a strategy to reduce food waste and conserve resources.
One example is Kerry, which recently unveiled its “Food Waste Estimator,” a digital tool to help the F&B industry mitigate waste reduction challenges by creating “actionable insights.” It can inform brands and consumers on levels of food waste being experienced in specified categories while also indicating the benefits that actions to reduce food waste can have in terms of savings and reduced environmental impacts.
Another company, Corbion, targets food waste by boosting preservation methods for meat. According to the company, over 20% of the meat produced annually is lost or wasted, while reducing global meat waste by 25% would prevent 170 million tons of CO2 emissions.
Simone Bouman, VP of sustainable food solutions EMEA at Corbion, previously told Food Ingredients First that consumers are becoming more proactive in reducing food waste. Over 90% of consumers check their grocery stocks before shopping, ensure proper storage at home, and/or consistently verify expiration dates before making a purchase.
Corbion’s research shows that 85% of meat and fish buyers prioritize sustainability, strongly emphasizing food waste prevention.