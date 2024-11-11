Aldi unveils “sustainable beer” formulated from leftover bread and fruit
Aldi has launched a beer range crafted from food waste, which has helped repurpose over 4,000 loaves of the retailer’s own brand tiger bread and nearly a ton of “wonky” fruit.
The German supermarket has partnered with Toast Brewing to bring out an IPA under The Hop Foundry brand. The brewer makes beer with surplus bread, which often tops the list of most binned food items in the UK.
Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “We know our shoppers are increasingly passionate about sustainability and are looking for ways to make a difference when shopping.”
“By partnering with incredible innovators, we’re transforming surplus food into delicious, high-quality products that our customers can feel good about buying – all at amazing prices.”
Sustainable brewing
According to the grocer, the Toast Brewing range has a 5% lower carbon footprint than a beer brewed with just malt.
“By using Aldi’s surplus bakery bread, we’re saving three tons from going to waste. This beer embodies our nature-saving mission, meaning everyone can enjoy a beer that’s better for the planet,” says Louisa Ziane, co-founder at Toast Brewing.
The second variant, a vegan-friendly drink with flavors of repurposed “wonky” fruits from the retailer, was developed with Freedom Brewery. A ton of rejected strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries have been used to create a tangy IPA.
“At Freedom, crafting exceptional beers has always gone hand-in-hand with caring for our planet. Sustainable sipping just got better,” says Matt Willson, managing director at the brewery.
The beers will be available in stores starting November 11 and retail for £1.49 (US$1.92) each.
