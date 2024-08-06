dsm-firmenich extends environmental footprinting platform to beef industry
06 Aug 2024 --- dsm-firmenich has extended its life cycle assessment (LCA) platform, Sustell, to the beef industry in a bid to help manufacturers measure and understand the full environmental footprint of their operations.
This extension follows the health and nutrition company’s launch of the shrimp module for Sustell, the company’s first online LCA platform tailored to commercial shrimp farming.
Sustell for beef covers all stages of beef production, including cow/calf operations for breeding and growing stages for replacement and beef cattle. It also encompasses feedlot, housed and pasture, and range and paddock production systems.
“By introducing Sustell for beef, producers gain access to a powerful platform for conducting comprehensive life cycle assessments at scale using their own feed and farm data,” says David Morris, global LCA director at dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health.
“This enables them to make informed decisions, achieve a strong return on investment, and ensure credible and accurate environmental footprinting.”
Next to beef and shrimp, the Sustell LCA tool targets “customized environmental footprinting” for feed, aquaculture, poultry, swine and dairy production.
Propelling sustainable farming
Sustell for beef is developed in cooperation with the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation and adheres to the most up-to-date standards, including the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2019 guidelines, ensuring “robust and credible assessments.”
“Sustell opens up new value opportunities, ranging from enhancing farm productivity to pursuing ecolabeling and sustainable finance initiatives. Our commitment to innovation continues as we strive to advance sustainable farming,” notes Morris.
Meanwhile, the beef industry is facing the heat of activists who link financial backing from the EU to the support of animal-based products, which are responsible for 84% of the region’s food-related greenhouse gas emissions.
Business opportunities
Sustell includes a user-friendly SaaS interface and an animal nutrition expert center for sustainable animal protein from farm-to-fork for all species.
The LCA solution ensures precise, tailored environmental footprinting in the animal farming segment and provides commercial opportunities and improved farm efficiency.
It allows companies in the value chain to take control of their sustainability data, meet reporting requirements and unlock new business opportunities.